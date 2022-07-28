Kyler Murray calls film study narrative ‘disrespectful’ after details of contract emerge

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is down in the desert taking part in training camp after signing a whopping five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

Murray agreed to the deal after an offseason of back-and-forth between the former No. 1 pick and his organization.

However, details of said contract proved to be troubling. There’s a clause embedded within said deal that requires the 24-year-old signal caller to take part in four hours of independent film study each week — leading to speculation that he’s not necessarily a quarterback who actually watches film.

Well, Murray pushed back against that narrative in a big way during an impromptu Q&A with the media on Thursday.

“It’s disrespectful. Almost a joke,” Murray told reporters before saying that “this game is too hard” not to watch film.

We’re not 100% sure what led to the Cardinals including this clause in Murray’s contract. In reality, it warrants skepticism.

“For the avoidance of doubt, player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or other electronic device if (a) player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) player is engaged in any other activitiy that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.” Clause in Kyler Murray contract

Is Kyler Murray receiving unfair criticism?

The youngish quarterback obviously felt it was necessary to address the cloud hanging over him after signing the aforementioned deal.

With that said, Murray had in the past openly talked about how he doesn’t rely too much on film study to do his thing on the field.

“I think I was was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens. I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game, because, in my head, I see so much.” Kyler Murray on film study, via Ben Shpigel of the NY Times (December, 2021)

Murray has drawn criticism from former players and the media alike since the details of his contract extension were made public record. Whether these comments from less than a calendar year ago played a role in said criticism remains to be seen.

As for the Cardinals including the aforementioned clause in Murray’s contract, the quarterback provided a no-comment on Wednesday.

Kyler Murray stats (2021): 69% completion, 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards, 29 total TD, 10 INT, 100.6 QB rating

After some major struggles down the stretch last season, Murray and his Cardinals are facing a ton of pressure heading into the 2022 campaign. It seems that there’s still some stuff for them to work through even after the record-breaking extension.