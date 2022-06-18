Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2022 makes for an exciting time. Fans, coaches, and players are all getting ready to attend Missouri Western State University for their latest look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Chiefs training camp for the 2022 season.

Following yet another strong season thanks to the powerful combo led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, there’s a sense of urgency to get back to the biggest stage, for a chance to bring home another Super Bowl trophy. But it all starts at training camp. This is where the work gets done.

While any time the Chiefs enter the season with Mahomes under center will likely result in a deep playoff run, that’s not a guarantee. Looking around at a much-improved AFC West, the Chiefs will have their work cut out for them.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule, position battles and storylines to follow.

Kansas City Chiefs training camp schedule

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The first Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins on Wednesday, July 27, with drills set to begin at 9:15 AM CST. On July 28, the first practice open to the general public will occur, starting at 9:15 AM as well.

Wednesday, July 27 – 9:15 AM

Thursday, July 28 – 9:15 AM (first practice open to public)

Friday, July 29 – 9:15 AM

Saturday, July 30 – 9:15 AM

Monday, Aug. 1 – 9:15 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 9:15 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – 9:15 AM

Thursday, Aug. 4 – 9:15 AM

Friday, Aug. 5 – 9:15 AM

Sunday, Aug. 7 – 9:15 AM

Monday, Aug. 8 – 9:15 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – 9:15 AM (not open to general public)

Thursday, Aug. 11 – 9:15 AM

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Preseason game vs Bears – 12 PM CT

Monday, Aug. 15 – 9:15 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 16 – 9:15 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – 9:15 AM

Thursday, Aug. 18 – 8:15 AM

Keep in mind, dates and times are subject to change, depending on the weather.

Kansas City Chiefs training camp location

The Chiefs will be returning to Missouri Western State University, located in St. Joseph once again in 2022. This is a familiar location for the Chiefs, but they have hosted training camp at several other locations in the past. Here is the full history of where the Chiefs training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history per Pro Football Reference.

2010-2019, 2022 – Missouri Western State University – St. Joseph, Missouri

2021 – Spratt Stadium Complex – St. Joseph, Missouri

2020 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

1991-2009 – UW River Falls – River Falls, Wisconsin

1963-1990 – William Jewell College – Liberty, Missouri

1961-1962 – Southern Methodist University – Dallas, Texas

1960 – New Mexico Military Institute – Roswell, New Mexico

Can you go to Chiefs training camp?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, select practices are open to the general public, and others can be gained access to with the purchase of season tickets, which grants access to practices on July 27th and August 7th.

While tickets are free, there are three paid admission dates, on July 29th, July 30th and August 7th. In these cases, you must either pay $5 or be a season ticket holder. Children aged 3 or younger will have free access.

Chiefs family fun day

On Sunday, Aug. 7, the Chiefs will hold family fun day, which includes a $5 admission fee. Practices begin at 9:15 AM CST.

Storylines for Chiefs training camp

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines and Chiefs position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Can the Chiefs replace Tyreek Hill?

Blockbuster trades are frequently discussed, but rarely pulled off. The Chiefs did the unthinkable this offseason, trading their lightning rod receiver Tyreek Hill. It’s hard to argue against the haul they received in return, but now it’s time to put their money where their mouth is.

If a combination of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman can’t make Chiefs fans forget about Hill’s excellence there could be trouble afoot. Considering Mahomes still has Travis Kelce, it’s not like their offense will suddenly falter, but it’s a situation that bears watching. Chances are, the Chiefs won’t even notice Hill’s absence, but when a big play is needed, that could change.

Getting a glimpse of George Karlaftis

The Chiefs clearly liked what they saw out of Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis in the pre-draft process, choosing to select the Greek-born edge rusher with the 30th pick in April. He’s expected to be a Day 1 starter on the defensive line, joining Chris Jones and Frank Clark, which is already a formidable tandem.

If Karlaftis can have any kind of immediate success, opponents will have a tough time getting passes off against the Chiefs. This would obviously be welcome in KC, as they’ve tried to generate additional pressure using an assortment of vets in the past, including Melvin Ingram. Now they have a 21-year-old Karlaftis serving as a new ball of clay that can be molded into a gem.

Can Justin Reid and Trent McDuffie improve the secondary?

The Chiefs let Tyrann Mathieu walk as a free agent, choosing to sign Justin Reid instead. While Reid has been a productive member of the Houston Texans defense, he’s never made the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team like the Honey Badger did three times. Reid, at 25 is five years younger, but is he just as good? Or can he be just as good for the Chiefs anyway?

That’s what training camp could help answer. Having first-round rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie also added to the secondary injects some additional talent to a unit that allowed the fifth-most passing yards to opponents a season ago. But is it enough to turn the pass defense around?

