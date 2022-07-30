Josh Allen gets into a fight at Buffalo Bills training camp

Fights are bound to break out every year in NFL training camps. Usually, it’s a scrum that happens in the trenches, or maybe after tensions heat up between pass-catchers and those defending them in coverage. But that wasn’t the case on Saturday, when Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, became upset about some defenders getting too close for comfort.

In the video below, you can see Allen (in the red non-contact jersey) abruptly turn around to get in the face of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, shoving the 6-foot-6 lineman. Phillips gave Allen a shove after the whistle, which the QB didn’t take kindly to. This play ended practice for the day, for good reason.

The Josh Allen practice scuffle for #BillsMafia with video from @Constantine824 pic.twitter.com/4SCFTa2FtA — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) July 30, 2022

This apparently follows another sequence from yesterday’s practice when Ed Oliver nearly came in contact with Allen’s knees, which may have been the first straw. But it’s true, Allen shouldn’t be pleased with his own teammates putting him in danger. They all know what’s at stake.

Josh Allen being in a fight is not what anyone wants to see

The main objective for all teams is to emerge from training camp as healthy as can be. Many injuries cannot be prevented, such as phantom ACL tears and other non-contact occurrences.

But getting in a fight? That can 100% be prevented by keeping emotions in check.

Of course coaches hate to see their own players involved in fights, especially when they happen against one another. This only increases the likelihood of an injury taking place.

But a quarterback, and the most valuable member on the team putting himself at risk of getting hurt? Not ideal in the slightest bit.

We know Allen is not like most QBs and he’s willing to put his body on the line every time he steps on the field, but he has to know better when it comes to not only protecting himself, but his team’s future. If Allen were forced to miss six weeks or so of the year, the Bills would suddenly be in big trouble. I don’t think that’s what Von Miller envisioned when he signed up for a chance to win a Super Bowl in Buffalo.

