JC Tretter had interest in Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, believes NFLPA role led to cold free agent market

From the very moment he was released from the Cleveland Browns back on March 15, NFL fanbases all across the league were campaigning for their team to sign JC Tretter. It’s not often for a 31-year-old player who’s ranked sixth at his position per Pro Football Focus to not only draw no interest at all in the free agency market but also to suddenly retire as he did on Thursday morning.

As the months went on, everyone wanted to know why Tretter had gone unsigned. First, we figured maybe it was his asking price. Then the NFL draft came and went, and it was assumed any team who missed out on their potential prospect targets may pivot to Tretter. Nope.

Then out of nowhere, questions about his knees popped up due to having to receive treatment before each of Cleveland’s first seven games, but he’s started 16 games in each of his past five seasons, proving his durability.

Yet, Tretter says his knees are fine, and they’ve never been an issue for him. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt, Tretter says he believes he knows why his free agency market never developed, and it has nothing to do with injury concerns, which he says are unfounded.

Instead, he says his current role as the NFL Players Association president has been what’s led to teams ignoring his on-field abilities, but it’s a result he saw a long time coming.

“Guys would be like, ‘Oh, like how are your knees doing?’ And I always said, ‘My NFLPA job is gonna end my career well before my knees end my career.’” Former CLeveland Browns center JC Tretter

JC Tretter wanted to play for Cowboys, Panthers, or Vikings

If it were up to him, Tretter would be signed to an NFL roster right now, and he and his agency even reached out to a few teams who he thought he’d be a good fit for. Still, no luck.

Tretter offers his ‘short list’ of teams he’d love to play for.

The Carolina Panthers, due to his ongoing chemistry with offensive line coach James Campen.

The Dallas Cowboys, because of the raucous atmosphere and general hype that comes along with playing for one of the most popular teams in the nation.

The Minnesota Vikings, since he grew up rooting for the team and he “wanted to put a bow on my childhood.”

In all, Tretter’s camp reached out to seven different teams, but none of them were as interested as he was. In fact, the Vikings never even returned his phone call. Clearly, they’re ready to go all-in on Garrett Bradbury, even if that may be a mistake.

He did offer up his salary demands, which he says wouldn’t be for the veteran minimum, but still “well below the value I bring”. This isn’t the first time this offseason we’ve heard of the Vikings having a potential need, with a veteran player capable of addressing that weakness, but the team has shied away due to salary demands. Although, that doesn’t appear to be the case with Tretter.

Even though he’s now retired, Tretter says his right knee is “fully ready” for game play. Yet, it appears his knee was never the issue, as no one has even requested to see an MRI, or a physical to inspect it.

“There are teams right now that I would say are desperate for a center based off how camp’s going,” he says. “Still no calls.” JC Tretter on lack of free agent interest

Unfortunately, any team who may suddenly develop a strong need to add to the interior of their trenches by wanting to sign Tretter may have missed their boat, as he says even if a team offered him a contract, he’d pass. He’d prefer to leave the game on his own terms, with his health intact.

