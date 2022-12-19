Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has shoulder injury, likely to miss time

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the leading candidate for the NFL MVP award heading into Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, there’s now a chance that Hurts will miss some action. Multiple media reports indicate that the young quarterback suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Eagles will wait for Hurts to be fully healthy before he returns to the mix. Backup Gardner Minshew is in line to get the start against Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Philadelphia finds itself at 13-1 on the season and three games ahead of Dallas heading into this late-season matchup. It is pretty much guaranteed to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the Cowboys blew a 27-10 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Even then, this could be a major blow for Philadelphia depending on how long Hurts has to sit. Simply put, he’s been among the top players in the NFL this season.

Jalen Hurts stats (2022): 67% completion, 3,472 passing yards, 747 rushing yards, 35 total TD, 5 INT, 104.6 QB rating

In addition to putting up these huge numbers, Hurts leads an Eagles offense that ranks No. 2 in the NFL in scoring at just under 30 points per game. The team is off to its best 14-game start in franchise history.

As for the injury itself, we’ll have further updates when more information comes out. For now, fans in Philadelphia are holding their breath.