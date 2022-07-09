Jake Paul calls for a fight with UFC’s Nate Diaz: ‘That’s the one that everyone’s been wanting’

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Jake Paul is busy preparing for a fight against Hasim Rahmn, Jr. on Aug. 6, that doesn’t mean he can’t have big-picture thoughts on future bouts in his career. And one that he hopes becomes a reality in the near future is a boxing scrap with UFC star Nate Diaz.

The Youtuber turned boxing star has had an eventful week. After VISA issues made getting into the country problematic for Paul’s planned opponent Tommy Fury, the 25-year-old terminated their fight deal and instead booked a fight with Rahman, Jr. The son of the former two-time heavyweight champion of the same name.

When the news came down that Fury was out of the fight, competitors from all around the combat sports spectrum raised their hands to get the opportunity to hand the uber-popular boxing neophyte his first loss. While Rahman, Jr. was an easy choice for Paul after the pair had a verbal confrontation during a training session two years ago, the Ohio native revealed to TMZ Sports on Friday that a couple of champions from boxing and the UFC were in the replacement mix.

Paul claimed that former UFC middleweight great Anderson Silva was a possibility to be his Aug. 6 opponent, however, his contract with Triller Fight Club made the booking difficult.

Another name in the running was one-time boxing middleweight titlist Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. A matchup Paul still hopes to get in the future. “I still want that fight. It could happen one day.”

Jake Paul says he and Nate Diaz have ‘unsettled sh*t talk’ to follow up on

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One matchup that won’t be happening any time soon but is still a scrap Paul hopes for is against UFC star Nate Diaz. The Stockton bad boy has only one fight left on his deal with the MMA world leader. However, booking that bout and getting an exodus for the promotion he has competed for since 2007 has proven difficult.

Whenever Diaz does become free, Paul says a clash between the two would deliver on what a lot of fans have clamored for over the last few years.

“Just waiting for some guys to get out of their UFC contract to put them to sleep too. Nate Diaz is first and foremost. That’s the one that everyone’s been wanting. Everyone knows he only has one or two fights left with the UFC. So hopefully when he’s done with that we can run it back because there’s some unsettled sh*t talk there.” Jake Paul on possible Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul will look to move his record to 6-0 when battles Rahman, Jr. in the main event of the card Paul is promoting inside Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6.