Jacksonville Jaguars set NFL record for spending this offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason with the most NFL salary cap space. After a spending splurge, Jacksonville will head into April with several needs addressed and a new NFL record for money spent in a single offseason.

It all started with offensive tackle Cam Robinson receiving the franchise tag for the second consecutive year, a deal worth $16.7 million guaranteed. Within days of that move, the Jaguars brought out the checkbook to land some of the top NFL free agents available.

Jacksonville signed Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to a three-year deal worth $6.5 million total. Also in need of a wide receiver, the franchise shocked the NFL world by signing Christian Kirk to a four-year contract worth $18 million per season.

It was far from the last signing the franchise made. The Jaguars added tight end Evan Engram (one year, $8 million), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (three years, $30 million), linebacker Foye Oluokun (three years, $45 million) and receiver Zay Jones (three years, $24 million) within the first few days of free agency.

In a wild offseason with a historic number of blockbuster trades, Jacksonville set its own NFL record for spending.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Jaguars paid out $175.3 million in guaranteed money to free agents this spring. It sets a new league record for the most guaranteed money spent by a team in a single offseason.

Jacksonville certainly improved its roster, especially in the trenches. Trevor Lawrence will play behind an improved offensive line in 2022 and the receiving corps around him is significantly deeper than he had as a rookie.

However, there are still lingering questions about whether or not the Jaguars spent their money effectively. Kirk’s base salary puts him among the highest paid receivers in the NFL, just behind Michael Thomas and ahead of both Cooper Kupp and Mike Evans.

Ultimately, overpaying for free-agent talent might simply be the Jacksonville Jaguars tax. The franchise is in a bad position right now and the best players won’t play there unless it comes with a contract no other team will match.