F1: 2025 Spanish Grand Prix —Top 5 storylines from Barcelona

After a demanding double-header in Imola and Monaco, the Formula 1 grid makes the final stop of this challenging triple-header in Barcelona for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. Hosted at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, this race is set on a track known for its mix of fast and slow corners and long straights, making it an excellent test of a car’s aerodynamic performance and a traditional venue for upgrades.

As the paddock sets up in Catalonia, several key storylines are capturing attention ahead of what could be Barcelona’s final F1 race for the foreseeable future, as Madrid is added to the schedule next season. Here are our top storylines for this big race weekend.

The championship fight reaches fever pitch at Spanish Grand Prix

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The battle at the top of the Drivers’ Championship is incredibly tight heading into Barcelona. McLaren’s Lando Norris comes off a victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, a win he called the latest chapter in a fascinating title fight. His P2 finish in Imola had already closed the gap to teammate Oscar Piastri, but the Monaco win has brought them to within just three points of each other in the standings. Piastri still leads with 161 points, but Norris is right behind on 158.

Norris feels he is regaining the momentum and confidence he had earlier in the season, particularly focusing on improving his qualifying form. While Monaco showed progress, he acknowledges that there are still areas to work on, both personally and with the team, particularly with the right car. Max Verstappen, sitting 22 points behind Piastri, is also firmly in the mix, meaning any of the top three could potentially leave Barcelona in the championship lead. This race will be crucial for validating Norris’ renewed form on a track very different from Monaco.

Front Wing Flexibility Tests: A potential reset?

One of the most significant technical talking points this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix centers on new, more stringent tests for front wing flexibility, formally known as TD18. This directive, confirmed by the FIA, reduces the permissible deflection allowance under a static load from 15mm to 10mm. While technical inspections found all cars compliant with previous regulations, the new tests, delayed until Spain to allow teams time to adapt, are expected to have a notable impact.

Some team principals, such as Ferrari’s Frederic Vasseur and Williams’ James Vowles, have described this change as a potential “gamechanger” or “reset” for the competitive landscape. McLaren’s rivals, particularly those hoping to close the gap with the runaway leader thus far, are particularly focused on this change. While some teams downplay the expected impact, the introduction of these tougher tests means many teams will likely debut updated front wings, and the effect on the pecking order will be closely watched.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen look to rebound in Barcelona

Credit: Formula 1

After a tricky Monaco weekend where he finished fourth, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are expected to be much stronger in Barcelona. Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix before Monaco, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with its high-speed corners, is a type of track that has suited the Red Bull car well this season.

Verstappen himself highlighted Barcelona as a venue where he expected the car to perform better. He has an excellent record there, having won the last three Spanish Grand Prix. Red Bull introduced upgrades at Imola, which seemed positive, and Advisor Dr. Helmut Marko expressed confidence heading to Monaco, believing they were faster than McLaren at Imola. While Monaco didn’t go to plan, the Spanish GP offers Red Bull a prime opportunity to return to challenging the McLarens for victory.

Spanish drivers chase home glory (and points)

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Spanish Grand Prix brings two local heroes to the forefront: Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr.. Two-time Monaco winner Alonso, driving for Aston Martin, is still looking for his first points of the 2025 season. He has come agonizingly close, suffering an engine issue in Monaco after qualifying P7 and starting P6, and also missed out on points in Imola. Aston Martin’s upgrade package showed promise in Imola, helping Alonso reach Q3, and he will be hoping for a clean race at home to finally break his points drought.

Carlos Sainz Jr., in his first Spanish GP as a Williams driver, has been consistent so far, having finished in the points in his last four races. While adapting to the Williams car, he has contributed to the team by leading the midfield. Sainz had a strong track record at Monaco, with three podiums during his time at Ferrari, and will aim to score points in front of his home crowd in Barcelona. The weekend presents a chance for either Spanish driver to secure a significant result at home.

Mercedes needs to hit the reset button

Credit: F1

Following a severely disappointing weekend in Monaco, Mercedes is under pressure to bounce back in Barcelona. Both cars failed to make Q3 in Monaco, and the race saw George Russell take a drive-through penalty after cutting the chicane while battling Alex Albon, eventually finishing 11th.

Despite this setback, Mercedes holds onto second place in the Constructors’ Championship, albeit by only four points over Red Bull and five over Ferrari. Smooth, high-speed circuits like Barcelona were a strength last year, but higher temperatures posed a challenge, and warm weather is forecast for this weekend. Mercedes needs a strong performance to hold off their rivals and return to challenging for higher positions.

The Spanish Grand Prix is set to be a fascinating conclusion to this triple-header, with technical changes and intense championship battles promising a dramatic race.