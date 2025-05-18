Emilia Romagna GP 2025: F1’s biggest winners and losers from Round 7

The 2025 Emilia Romagna GP at Imola might’ve been its swan song for now, but it left a mark. With Pirelli’s softer tires shaking things up and two perfectly timed Safety Cars, the race was a rollercoaster of clever moves, bold risks, and gut-punch moments. McLaren looked like they had the edge early on, but the checkered flag told a different story, with a surprise winner and a pit lane full of mixed emotions. Here’s the scoop on who’s popping champagne and who’s nursing a headache after Imola.

Emilia Romagna GP Winner: Max Verstappen | Red Bull

Red Bull rolled into Imola looking shaky, but Max Verstappen turned it around with a masterclass behind the wheel. His jaw-dropping move came right out of the gate on Lap 1, diving around the outside of polesitter Oscar Piastri into Turn 1 with nerves of steel and pinpoint braking that left Piastri stunned. It was the kind of bold, do-or-die pass that reminds you why Verstappen’s still Red Bull’s ace. After a rough Miami, this win was like a shot of adrenaline for the team, with Verstappen pulling away from McLaren like it was 2024 all over again. He’s still locked his eyes on that fifth straight title, and this performance proved he’s not going anywhere.

Max Verstappen reminds us of his brilliance – how many times have we said that this season?



A simply lovely move within the first couple of turns earns the Dutchman the race lead at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.



🎥 @F1#F1 | #ImolaGPpic.twitter.com/NhqERTiwI7 — The Athletic Motorsports (@TheAthleticAUTO) May 18, 2025

Loser: Oscar Piastri | McLaren

Oscar Piastri was flying high after snagging pole at the, but the Emilia Romagna GP became a nightmare. He played it too safe at the start, leaving just enough room for Verstappen to swoop in and steal the lead at Turn 1—a move George Russell called “bound to happen” if Piastri didn’t shut the door. Things got worse when a late Safety Car caught him out — he stayed on track while others pitted, leaving him easy prey for teammate Lando Norris. Piastri admitted McLaren’s car might not have been the fastest, but losing the lead and then getting overtaken by Norris slashed his championship lead to just 13 points. Bad calls and bad luck made this a weekend to forget.

🎙️ | oscar’s post race interview in imola!



🐨: "yeah just uh braked too early and it was a good move by max as well so uh disappointing obviously, but i think we made a few wrong calls after that anyways and um yeah, not our best sunday" pic.twitter.com/7mXW6Vy0zQ — Piastri News🍊 (@PiastriNews) May 18, 2025

Winner: Ferrari & Lewis Hamilton

For Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola was a glimmer of hope in a tough season thus far. After qualifying a dismal P12, Hamilton was gutted, but he clawed his way back to a brilliant fourth—his best finish yet for Ferrari. The Safety Cars played into his hands, and smart tire management gave him the edge, including fresher rubber to zip past teammate Charles Leclerc late in the race. The Tifosi roared as Hamilton soaked it all in, later saying it brought back memories of watching Michael Schumacher bask in the same adoration. It wasn’t just luck—Hamilton had real pace, and this result felt like a turning point, or at least a moment to savor for a driver who’s been through a rough transition.

The first home race with the Team ❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/5W8EkDaWOr — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 18, 2025

Loser: Mercedes

Mercedes had a day to forget at Imola, and George Russell didn’t hold back, calling their car “dead slow” and their P7 finish a stroke of luck. The W16 struggled in the heat of the Emilia Romagna GP, with rear axle issues forcing an early pit stop and a desperate two-stop strategy. Russell pointed out that hot weather has been their Achilles’ heel since last year, and Imola laid it bare. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli’s home debut was a disaster—qualifying 13th, then retiring with a throttle failure. He admitted it wasn’t his best showing, and Mercedes left Imola with more questions than answers.

Imola, thank you for all the support this weekend and for making Kimi and the Team feel so at home 🇮🇹🙏



Tough Sunday, but a chance to put it right next week in Monaco 💪 pic.twitter.com/knzuZOA6bG — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 18, 2025

Winner: Alex Albon & Williams

Williams hit the jackpot at Imola, banking a double points finish for the third race in a row. Alex Albon was on fire, driving a flawless race to fifth, matching his season best and cementing his case as a championship contender. Despite grumbling about strategy, Carlos Sainz still brought it home in eighth, marking his third straight top-10. With 14 points in the bag while their rivals barely scored, Williams proved their FW47 is a gem and their driver duo is pure gold. It was a day when everything clicked.

