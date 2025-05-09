Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Struggles: Miami GP radio fights & Schumacher’s harsh words

Lewis Hamilton’s highly anticipated move to Ferrari was one of the most significant driver switches in recent Formula 1 history. After a long and successful period with Mercedes, where he won six world championships, he joined the Scuderia on a multi-year deal at the end of 2024.

Despite the celebrated move to an iconic (at least historically), the partnership hasn’t clicked as hoped, leading to rumors of unhappiness and harsh criticism directed at Lewis Hamilton regarding his performance and behaviour, particularly during the recent Miami Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton draws criticism for radio chatter at Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix highlighted some of the challenges Hamilton currently faces at Ferrari. Hamilton, now 40, struggled to get comfortable with the Ferrari SF-25 car. During the race, he had pointed and blunt radio communications with his team, accusing the pit wall of taking “a tea break” while they decided whether to let him overtake his teammate Charles Leclerc. He also criticized his engineer, Riccardo Adami, for talking to him during a braking zone.

When Ferrari told Lewis Hamilton to let Charles Leclerc repass and told him that Carlos Sainz was close behind, Hamilton responded sarcastically: “Do you want me to let him (Sainz) pass, too?”

Ferrari frustration for Hamilton has reached a boiling point

These radio messages revealed Lewis Hamilton’s deep-seated frustration with Ferrari’s team’s strategy and communication during the race. He had previously expressed frustration when stuck behind Leclerc, saying, “I’m just burning up my tires behind him,: and later, “You want me to sit here for the whole race? This is not good teamwork, that’s all I’m gonna say.” Leclerc eventually let Hamilton through, but Ferrari later told Hamilton to swap positions back after he couldn’t catch the car ahead.

Hamilton’s public outburst drew criticism from former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, brother of Ferrari’s legendary Michael Schumacher. Schumacher commented on Hamilton’s remarks after being told to let Leclerc repass.

“Boo-hoo, Hamilton, that was a bit much,” Schumacher said, questioning Hamilton’s reaction to returning the position. “If you want to go past (Leclerc), that’s one thing – he was faster at the time. But then to not give it back without a fight?”

Schumacher felt Hamilton should have apologized rather than acting sarcastically, especially given his age and experience. “With his experience and age, that shouldn’t have happened. He could have acted a bit more cleverly. That would have suited him better.”

Has Lewis Hamilton acted like a mature, seven-time champion?

Schumacher also made another good point: the pre-season hype surrounding Hamilton’s move to Ferrari means that his current handling of a difficult transition is straining his relationship with the people at Ferrari, who are getting to know him internally. It’s hard to start any new relationship where trust needs to be established. Even if he had valid points, Hamilton’s public rebuke undermines that relationship-building with his new team.

The strained relationship has also impacted his fellow Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc also felt frustrated in Miami regarding the Hamilton squabble on the track and Ferrari’s car performance, but he handled it with a more measured tone. The upcoming race in Imola is expected to have high pressure for Ferrari, especially with an update planned for the car, and it needs to work. Team boss Fred Vasseur is reportedly under significant pressure, but significant changes aren’t expected until the Spanish Grand Prix.

Toto Wolf remains steadfastly supportive of his former driver

Despite his struggles, Lewis Hamilton’s former Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, remains confident in his ability. Wolff believes Hamilton’s “magic” is “still there” and that he will right the ship once he fully adapts to the car. Wolff pointed to Hamilton’s dominant Sprint victory from pole in Shanghai as proof that his skills haven’t diminished. He acknowledged that adapting to a new team after being with Mercedes for 12 years is a trajectory any new driver at a top team goes through, especially with a teammate who has been there a long time.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Hamilton recently shared personal struggles with conformity he faced earlier in his career, particularly as one of the few people of color in F1.

He revealed at the Met Gala that he felt pressured to conform when he was younger. This reflection on his past identity challenges comes amidst his current struggles and public scrutiny at Ferrari. Hamilton finished eighth at the Miami Grand Prix and was in seventh place in the drivers’ standings following that race. While he had a high point finishing third in the Saturday sprint race in Miami, the main Grand Prix saw him battling for lower points positions with his teammate and even a Williams car. He has stated he won’t apologize for being a fighter regarding his radio comments and that his sarcastic remarks were due to slow strategy calls.

Ferrari has technical problems, internal team squabbles and a very public world championship driver who is struggling and doing so publicly. There’s no doubt Hamilton still has the skill, but the ongoing 2025 adversity he’s facing is only exacerbating the Scuderia’s nightmarish start to the season. Only six rounds in, there’s no end to the challenges on and off the track.

