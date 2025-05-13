Pirelli’s F1 C6 tire debuts at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will be the racing debut of Pirelli’s new F1 C6 tire compound. The compound represents the softest option Pirelli offers in its tire range and will debut as a selection choice during race weekend. Seven races into the 2025 championship, its introduction at Imola is a critical test.

The main reasoning behind introducing the F1 C6 tire compound is to enhance racing while requiring teams to make more pit stops. Pirelli wants to generate a greater competitive balance in races by reducing the dominant one-stop approach that has been seen recently.

The high softness of the F1 C6 tire compound requires teams to adopt a two-stop strategy at Imola as the optimal approach, while last year’s high track temperatures meant one-stop teams held a distinct advantage. Data collected from Imola, Monaco, and Montreal will help determine its future deployment.

"We are already planning to go softer next year, to introduce a C6, a softer compound especially for street circuits," Mario Isola, Pirelli motorsport director, told Planet F1.

Teams and drivers concerned about procedural fairness motivated Pirelli to implement this change as part of their strategy to enhance competition. The compound-skipping approach is being studied to generate a substantial performance gap between the weekend’s designated hard, medium and soft options. Performance data collected from Imola tests will determine whether Pirelli implements the compound-skipping plan.

The downsides to the F1 C6 tire compound can’t be ignored

Not to be lost in the discussion is the fact that there are possible downsides to the F1 C6 tire compound as well. Using the C6 compound for a complete racing distance now appears impossible. The softest compound might become an exclusive qualifying tire since it is unsuitable for race conditions.

Managing tire degradation is a constant challenge to maximize driver performance. Isola explained that Pirelli intentionally creates tire-related challenges for teams, prompting them to develop solutions and fostering a continuous innovation cycle. Evaluating tire performance in real-world conditions relies on race data, as simulation tests cannot provide accurate or representative results.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend will determine how the F1 C6 tire will affect strategies in the coming weeks and months.

