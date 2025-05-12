Max Verstappen would be ‘wise’ to take 2026 off says former F1 champ

The future of Max Verstappen is undoubtedly one of F1’s most-talked-about topics. Reports continue to circulate about a performance clause in his Red Bull contract that could allow him to leave before its end in 2028. Amidst this speculation, and with Red Bull currently a step behind McLaren on track, a surprising piece of advice has come from a former F1 champion — Damon Hill.

Hill says it wouldn’t hurt Verstappen to sit out an F1 season

1996 World Champion Damon Hill believes it would be “wise” for the Dutchman to take a year off in 2026. Appearing on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, Hill explained his reasoning.

“It might be a wise thing to do [to take a year off],” Hill said on the show. “Then you can see which way the wind is going to blow after these regulation changes.”

The competitive landscape is in flux with significant regulation changes arriving in 2026. Hill suggests that Max Verstappen, who has already secured four world championships and a remarkable 64 race wins, is in a position to wait and see which team emerges strongest.

“If Red Bull have not convinced him that they have the wherewithal to keep up the level of performance that he’s been used to, then why would he race for a team that’s not competitive,” Hill said.

Hill said he has the ultimate confidence in Max Verstappen’s talent. He said one year away would allow the technical issues and competitive landscape to become clearer, and it wouldn’t hurt his ability to slot right back in.

Max Verstappen is still a force in 2025

Credit: Formula 1

Max Verstappen is widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats. He is currently the only non-McLaren driver to win a race this season and ranks highly among drivers with the best win percentages. Given his unparalleled success and current dominance, pausing his career to assess the field might strike some as unnecessary for a talent of his caliber.

Red Bull is reportedly fighting to keep their star driver, whose contract clause requires the team to finish within the top three in the standings for him to remain committed. Ultimately, the decision rests with Max Verstappen, regardless of external advice.

