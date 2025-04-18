Verstappen to Aston Martin? Saudi deal shakes F1

The rumors surrounding Formula 1 four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s potential departure from Red Bull are unlikely to subside ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with a new report stating that a $300 million offer to join Aston Martin is now on the table.

On Friday, Italian motorsport publication Gazzetta Motori reported that the $300 million offer from Aston Martin is funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Saudis’ interest in Formula 1 has been increasing in recent years and they appear to be going all in on one of the best drivers ever.

Verstappen, i numeri dell'offerta record dei sauditi: 264 milioni in 3 anni https://t.co/sSKv4CZCRs — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) April 18, 2025

Related: 2025 Saudi Arabian GP: Podium picks including Piastri, Russell

Max Verstappen could be the highest-paid Formula 1 driver ever

Credit: Formula 1

The proposed move would make Verstappen the highest-paid F1 driver in history and mark a significant power shift throughout the sport. The three-year deal, spanning from 2026 to 2028, reportedly forms part of the Saudi PIF’s bid to purchase Aston Martin from Lawrence Stroll. The Saudi wealth fund currently owns 20% of Aston Martin Lagonda, utilizing Aramco sponsorship funds to support the team.

🚨 | According to @Gazzetta_it, Aston Martin are willing to offer Max Verstappen a three-year, €264 million contract.



This would be financed by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, who Gazzetta claim are interested in buying the team from Lawrence Stroll. pic.twitter.com/89CNp54CRr — formularacers (@formularacers_) April 18, 2025

Max Verstappen’s annual take would increase from $57 million to $100 million under the new contract. Moving to Aston Martin would reunite Verstappen with Adrian Newey, who joined the British team in 2023 after leaving Red Bull. Despite the obviously astronomical money associated with the deal, Max Verstappen could benefit significantly from the deal in another way.

Aston Martin on the rise

Aston Martin will enter the 2026 season on a significant upswing, thanks to its Honda power unit agreement, which aligns with the upcoming technical regulations. The internal power struggles and loss of technical staff, along with Red Bull’s recent decline in performance, have fueled speculation about Verstappen’s future at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull is put under the spotlight in Thursday's press conference 👇



Even Fernando Alonso has his say… 👀#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/8yYthODPYp — Formula 1 (@F1) April 17, 2025

Although Verstappen dismissed the speculation about his future during press interactions at Jeddah this weekend by saying he would improve the current car, Aston Martin’s reported offer is something he can’t ignore.

The report indicates that Mercedes had initial talks with Verstappen, but the financial discussions ultimately ended in failure. McLaren and Ferrari were potential destinations, but driver contracts prevented them from becoming options. A potential partnership between Verstappen and Aston Martin, backed by Saudi Arabian investment, may bring significant changes to the sport. The partnership signals PIF’s expansion plans to build Aston Martin into a championship-winning team while providing Max Verstappen with both a financial windfall and leadership opportunities supported by solid financial resources and engineering capabilities.

The authenticity of the Max Verstappen rumor underscores the sport’s dynamic and unpredictable nature in Formula 1. It’s one of the reasons it’s the world’s fastest-growing sport — there’s never a dull moment.

Related: Formula One’s TV Rights Are Up for Grabs, but Media Companies Aren’t Racing to Bid