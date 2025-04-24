F1 2026 Engine Rules Debate: Proposed electric power cut divides teams

The F1 2026 engine rules have already become a point of contention, despite being only five races into the 2025 Formula 1 season. The main topic of discussion before the Miami Grand Prix next week is not about lap times or pit stops. It’s about what’s going to be powering these incredible machines from 2026 onwards.

The central concept of the 2026 engine regulations was based on the idea that the power of the car should be divided almost equally between the conventional internal combustion engine and the electric motor. This sounds like a very modern and forward-thinking approach, with a focus on sustainability and technological progress. But here is where things get complicated.

The fear that has emerged is that the cars might struggle to harvest enough energy during a lap — particularly on circuits with fewer hard braking zones — to deploy that electrical power consistently down long straights. Imagine a car speeding down a straight, only for the electrical boost to run out, causing it to slow down before it reaches the braking zone. Not exactly the thrilling spectacle F1 is known for, right? This potential problem was a known risk from the beginning.

How F1 2026 engine rules changes are causing heartburn

The current situation regarding the F1 2026 engine rules has sparked discussions about potential solutions. One proposal forwarded is to reduce the electric motor power output from approximately 470 bhp (350 kW) to either 268 bhp (200 kW) or 335 bhp (250 kW). This would shift the balance away from the 50/50 split. Other ideas include implementing systems to make the electric power deployment more gradual on straights or adding a ‘Push-to-Pass’ style boost, similar to what is seen in other series, such as IndyCar, to allow access to the full electric power when needed, especially for overtaking.

F1's 2026 rules changes include:



• Lighter cars

• Shorter, narrower chassis

• Narrower tyres

• Active aero

• No DRS…

• …but new 'Override' mode

• Aero changes including no more wheel arches

• Less powerful floors

• Improved safety standards



More to follow.#F1 pic.twitter.com/KMp9GMcjbr — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) June 6, 2024

So, what’s the controversy with the F1 2026 engine rules?

Designing an F1 car is a complex process, and the 2026 regulations were written with the 50/50 engine split firmly in mind. To make it work, compromises had to be made across the car’s design, including the aerodynamics and even the tires, which are set to be narrower. If the core principle of the engine (the 50/50 split) now needs to be rolled back or changed significantly, the compromises in the car’s overall design may have been a waste of time.

The rub? F1 teams and engine manufacturers don’t all agree on the path forward. Manufacturers like Audi and Honda, who committed to building engines under the original rules, are reportedly hesitant about significant changes. Christian Horner of Red Bull has supported the idea of finding solutions to prevent the cars from slowing down on straights. Ferrari’s boss, Fred Vasseur, acknowledged that some aspects might have been underestimated and called for more transparent discussion to find the best solution for the sport.

F1 2026 engine regulation changes (TBC next week)



-50/50 split between ICE and battery only in qualifying

-64/34 split between ICE and battery in the races



We are 10 months away form the new regs being tested on track, with many, many, many issues yet to be resolved pic.twitter.com/WU9bZOpfyz — Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) April 20, 2025

Mercedes’ team boss, Toto Wolff, branded the idea of reducing the electric motor power from 350kW to 200kW “a joke.”

“Reading the agenda of the F1 commission is almost as hilarious as reading some of the comments that I see on Twitter on American politics,” Wolff said. “Like a week ago, there’s an engine meeting, and then things like this end up on the agenda again.”

Audi released a public statement supporting the path forward, reiterating its commitment to the core of what F1 is trying to achieve in terms of sustainability.

“Our aim is to help shape a sustainable and future-oriented form of motorsport that leverages cutting-edge technologies, benefiting not only Formula 1 but also Audi’s broader technological development, which we see reflected in the 2026 power unit regulations,” Audi said in their released statement. “Audi remains fully committed to entering Formula 1 from 2026 onwards, with power unit technology built around three key pillars: highly efficient engines, advanced hybrid electrification, and the use of sustainable fuels.”

What’s the path forward? There’s no clear answer

The F1 Commission has confirmed that it will stick with the current engine formula structure (no return to old V10s, for example), but allow for “minor refinements.” The debate over whether a significant cut to electricity counts as ‘minor’ is ongoing.

The situation appears challenging to manage, with no clear consensus among the teams and engine providers. The original goal was to achieve a high-tech, powerful hybrid future. However, the actual implementation of the concept has proven difficult. The current discussions focus on creating a balance between exciting racing and preserving the core principles that all parties agreed to — even if it means adjusting power distribution. The engine regulations show how intricate they can be while also demonstrating their ability to generate immediate worldwide discussion in F1.