George Russell set to cement Mercedes future with new deal

George Russell’s impressive racing in the early stages of the 2025 Formula 1 season will soon be rewarded with a new contract at Mercedes. Reports on Monday indicate that the young Briton is nearing an agreement on an extension, securing his future with the Silver Arrows. The initial report of the impending deal came from the Italian arm of Motorsport.com.

🚨 According to paddock sources, Russell is expected to sign a two-year extension with an option for 2028.



The agreement is believed to be worth around $30 million per season.



Russell has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2025 campaign, sitting fourth in the drivers’ championship after just four rounds. His consistency has been remarkable, securing three podium finishes, including a notable second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. This strong form has solidified his position within the Mercedes team.

George Russell has impressed so far in 2025

Having joined Mercedes in 2022 after several impressive seasons with Williams, Russell has consistently demonstrated his growth and ability to be one of the sport’s top drivers. With Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari after last season, he has stepped up to become the de facto team leader. His race in Bahrain was particularly noteworthy, as he managed to hold off Lando Norris for second place despite battling intermittent electronic failures and a brake-by-wire malfunction.

Mercedes, meanwhile, appears to have shifted their focus after previously considering pairing Russell with Max Verstappen. Team principal Toto Wolff is reportedly satisfied with the current driver lineup, as Russell delivers consistent results and rookie Kimi Antonelli adapts well to Formula 1. Retaining Russell also makes financial sense, as his new contract is expected to be worth significantly less than a potential move for Verstappen.

Terms of George Russell’s deal yet to be announced

The reported deal for Russell is a two-year extension with an option for a third year (2028), estimated to be worth around $30 million per season, according to the report. This potential agreement signifies Mercedes’ faith in Russell as a key part of their future and would likely see him partnered with Antonelli beyond the current season.

This also effectively closes the door on any potential move for Verstappen to Mercedes in the near future.

With both drivers seemingly set, Mercedes can focus on developing their machinery and challenging for top honors in the coming seasons. Fans and paddock insiders alike eagerly anticipate the official announcement of Russell’s contract extension.

