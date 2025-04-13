F1 standings after today: Latest Formula 1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix wrapped up on Sunday with Oscar Piastri going pole-to-pole for the win in a dominating performance. There was a bit of controversy with George Russell, who finished in second, opening the DRS outside of the DRS zone with a potential 5-second penalty pending. With Lando Norris rallying back from penalties to place third, the F1 standings after today largely hold to form.
Let’s dive into the F1 standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025.
Formula 1 standings after Bahrain GP
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|77
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|74
|3
|Max Verstappen
|69
|4
|George Russell
|63
|5
|Charles LeClerc
|32
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|30
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|25
|8
|Alexander Albon
|18
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|14
|10
|Lance Stroll
|10
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|5
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|4
|16
|Carlos Sainz Jr,
|1
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|0
|18
|Liam Lawson
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|0
F1 standings: Bahrain Grand Prix results
Here are the Bahrain GP results.
- Oscar Piastri
- George Russell – +15.499
- Lando Norris – +16.273
- Charles LeClerc – +19.679
- Lewis Hamilton – +27.993
- Max Verstappen – +34.395
- Pierre Gasly – +36.002
- Esteban Ocon – +44.244
- Yuki Tsunoda – +45.061
- Oliver Bearman – +47.594
- Kimi Antonelli – +48.016
- Alexander Albon – +48.839
- Nico Hulkenberg – +53.472
- Isac Hadjar – +56.314
- Jack Doohan – +57.806
- Fernando Alonso – +1:00.340
- Liam Lawson – +1:04.435
- Lance Stroll – +1.05.489
- Gabriel Bortoleto – +1:06.872
- Carlos Sainz – DNF