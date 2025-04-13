F1 standings after today: Latest Formula 1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix

Credit: Go Nakamura/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Bahrain Grand Prix wrapped up on Sunday with Oscar Piastri going pole-to-pole for the win in a dominating performance. There was a bit of controversy with George Russell, who finished in second, opening the DRS outside of the DRS zone with a potential 5-second penalty pending. With Lando Norris rallying back from penalties to place third, the F1 standings after today largely hold to form.

Let’s dive into the F1 standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025.

Formula 1 standings after Bahrain GP

Here are the latest F1 standings following Sunday’s GP in Bahrain.

Rank Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 77 2 Oscar Piastri 74 3 Max Verstappen 69 4 George Russell 63 5 Charles LeClerc 32 6 Kimi Antonelli 30 7 Lewis Hamilton 25 8 Alexander Albon 18 9 Esteban Ocon 14 10 Lance Stroll 10 11 Pierre Gasly 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Oliver Bearman 6 14 Yuki Tsunoda 5 15 Isack Hadjar 4 16 Carlos Sainz Jr, 1 17 Fernando Alonso 0 18 Liam Lawson 0 19 Jack Doohan 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0

F1 standings: Bahrain Grand Prix results

