F1 standings after today: Latest Formula 1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix

Credit: Go Nakamura/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Bahrain Grand Prix wrapped up on Sunday with Oscar Piastri going pole-to-pole for the win in a dominating performance. There was a bit of controversy with George Russell, who finished in second, opening the DRS outside of the DRS zone with a potential 5-second penalty pending. With Lando Norris rallying back from penalties to place third, the F1 standings after today largely hold to form.

RankDriverPoints
1Lando Norris77
2Oscar Piastri74
3Max Verstappen69
4George Russell63
5Charles LeClerc32
6Kimi Antonelli30
7Lewis Hamilton25
8Alexander Albon18
9Esteban Ocon14
10Lance Stroll10
11Pierre Gasly6
12Nico Hulkenberg6
13Oliver Bearman6
14Yuki Tsunoda5
15Isack Hadjar4
16Carlos Sainz Jr,1
17Fernando Alonso0
18Liam Lawson0
19Jack Doohan0
20Gabriel Bortoleto0

F1 standings: Bahrain Grand Prix results

  1. Oscar Piastri
  2. George Russell – +15.499
  3. Lando Norris – +16.273
  4. Charles LeClerc – +19.679
  5. Lewis Hamilton – +27.993
  6. Max Verstappen – +34.395
  7. Pierre Gasly – +36.002
  8. Esteban Ocon – +44.244
  9. Yuki Tsunoda – +45.061
  10. Oliver Bearman – +47.594
  11. Kimi Antonelli – +48.016
  12. Alexander Albon – +48.839
  13. Nico Hulkenberg – +53.472
  14. Isac Hadjar – +56.314
  15. Jack Doohan – +57.806
  16. Fernando Alonso – +1:00.340
  17. Liam Lawson – +1:04.435
  18. Lance Stroll – +1.05.489
  19. Gabriel Bortoleto – +1:06.872
  20. Carlos Sainz – DNF
