2025 F1 Power Rankings: Top 10 heading into Miami Grand Prix

As the 2025 Formula 1 season roars on and gets back into action next week at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, the driver pecking order is taking shape. Based on average performances and consistency across the season so far, here’s our countdown of the 2025 F1 Power Rankings of drivers, counting down all the way to number 10.

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Oscar Piastri leads the pack as 2025’s early star, with three wins, including commanding victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. His Jeddah win, sparked by a bold Turn 1 move on Verstappen, showcased his nerve. Piastri’s race was masterful — like a clinician — even if he lacked Verstappen or Leclerc’s raw pace. With consistency, wins, and a knack for seizing moments, Piastri tops the drivers’ championship and our rankings.

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Max Verstappen’s 2025 hasn’t matched last year’s dominance, but he’s still elite, with a Melbourne podium and Japan win. His struggles stem “mostly from the car,” not his driving. In Jeddah, a perfect pole lap was undone by a poor start and penalty, leaving him second. Still, Versappen kept a furious pace throughout the race, showing he’s still in contention. Verstappen’s raw speed keeps him near the top.

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

George Russell has been a revelation, racking up podiums and high finishes. His tire management secured second in Bahrain, fending off Norris. In Jeddah, he qualified strongly for third but faded to fifth due to tire wear, despite a strong showing in qualifying, as he lost pace during the race. His consistent podium finishes earlier in the season secure his top-three spot. Recent reports that Mercedes is preparing to lock up the young superstar only cement his place as the team’s top driver.

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

Lando Norris, once the championship leader, has faced recent hiccups but remains a force. A qualifying error in Bahrain and a crash in Jeddah qualifying set him back, yet his race pace delivered a Melbourne win and second-place finishes in China and Japan. In Saudi Arabia, his ability to storm back from a poor starting position to fourth was marred by slightly messy overtakes. Despite teammate Piastri’s hot streak, Norris’s early success keeps him high on our list and ready to strike.

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Charles Leclerc hit his stride in Saudi Arabia, clinching Ferrari’s first podium of 2025. Named driver of the day for stellar tire management and pace, he overcame Ferrari’s technical woes. After a less consistent start, this Jeddah podium vaults him into the top five, proving his ability to deliver when it counts.

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Kimi Antonelli, the top rookie of 2025, has delivered remarkable consistency for Mercedes. Without any noticeably incredible weekends, he’s been reliably solid. His wet debut in Melbourne caught our eye, followed by strong races in China and Japan. In Jeddah, he dropped a spot to Norris but finished in sixth place. His steady mid-tier rankings are a testament to his skill at a young age.

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

Alex Albon has been a reliable points scorer for Williams, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level. With 18 points early on, he overcame a Q1 exit in Bahrain to finish ninth in Jeddah, aiding Williams’ double-points haul. Not only has he helped bring Williams back to relevance, but his ability to gap the pack with teammate Carlos Sainz has been masterful. His methodical approach to 2025 keeps him in the middle of the 2025 F1 Power Rankings with a chance to move up with continued consistency.

8. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

Rookie Oliver Bearman has impressed in his F1 debut, building on last year’s substitute stints, catapulting him into the 2025 F1 power rankings. His highlight so far this season was a strong showing in China, despite a tough last-place qualifying in Bahrain. He still managed to recover points there and outqualified his teammate, Esteban Ocon, in Jeddah, although Haas struggled. Bearman has outperformed Ocon in a weak car and his early points and teammate edge signal a bright future.

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Pierre Gasly has shown potential for Alpine, with his peak performance coming in Bahrain, where he qualified fourth and finished seventh, earning his first points. A lap-one clash with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda in Jeddah cut short a stronger result, which is why he sits at nine this week. Still, his Bahrain qualifying pace and earlier consistency keep him in the top 10 for the season’s average.

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

Rookie Isack Hadjar earns his spot with a promising and steady debut season. Despite a spin in his first race, he rebounded with a standout qualifying in China and bagged his first F1 points in Japan. Bahrain was trickier, but he returned to the points in Jeddah, showing he has an early knack for overcoming adversity. Though he was outqualified by teammate Liam Lawson in Saudi Arabia, Hadjar’s impressive performance secured points and his late-race pace was noticed. Back-to-back point finishes cement his early potential.

