Monaco Grand Prix 2025: F1’s biggest winners and losers from Round 8

The Monaco Grand Prix, F1’s crown jewel race in Monte Carlo, delivered a dramatic spectacle, influenced by new two-stop rule, to spice things up on a circuit beloved but also maligned for its limited overtake opportunities. After starting from pole position, Lando Norris navigated the narrow streets to secure a crucial victory. While the mandated pit stops aimed to shake things up, the race still featured strategic battles, frustrating moments, and notable retirements. Here’s a look at who came out on top and who had a weekend to forget in our winners and losers from the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

2025 Monaco Grand Prix Winner: Lando Norris | McLaren

Lando Norris achieved a stunning lights-to-flag victory at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, claiming his first win at the prestigious event. Norris did what he needed to do to become the favorite after qualifying — he won pole. Since 2005, 68.4% of Formula 1 drivers who won pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix also won the race. Norris successfully held off Charles Leclerc at the start, despite locking up into Turn 1 and he controlled the race from the front, managing the closing challenge from Leclerc in the final stages.

Monaco Grand Prix win was huge for Norris, as it was his first since the season opener in Australia. The win moved him to within three points of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship standings. McLaren also celebrated a double podium with Piastri finishing third.

Winner: Charles Leclerc | Ferrari

Finishing second at his home race was a significant boost for Scuderia Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, who started the Monaco Grand Prix from the front row alongside pole sitter Lando Norris. As the local favorite, Leclerc was just behind Norris at the start and applied pressure early on, but could not overtake the eventual winner. Although he couldn’t find a way past Norris, Leclerc closed the gap significantly in the latter half of the race, putting the leader under pressure. He ultimately finished just over three seconds behind Norris, securing a podium finish at Monte Carlo. In a season where he and Ferrari have struggled, it was a big win and showed his SF-25 was built well for the winding streets of Monaco.

Loser: George Russell | Mercedes

It was a frustrating Monaco Grand Prix for George Russell and Mercedes, culminating in a significant penalty. Stuck behind Alex Albon, who he claimed was driving “unnecessarily slowly,” Russell cut a corner to make a pass at the Nouvelle Chicane. Despite stating he’d take the penalty just to get by, Russell was handed a hefty drive-through penalty for the infraction. This penalty dropped him down the order and he ultimately finished outside the points in 11th place. His frustration was evident on the team radio following the penalty, Mercedes also had a tough weekend overall, with teammate Kimi Antonelli finishing in 18th after being involved in an early incident. After consistent points in previous rounds, this is a weekend to forget for the Mercedes team.

Winner: Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls had a strategically brilliant weekend that paid off with both cars scoring points. Isack Hadjar secured a career-best F1 result by finishing sixth, while Liam Lawson scored his first points of 2025 in eighth place. The team executed a compelling early strategy where Lawson intentionally held back the cars behind him. This maneuver created a large enough gap for the higher-placed Hadjar to pit without losing position, a move that ultimately contributed significantly to their strong result. This strategic play helped both drivers navigate the uniquely challenging Monaco circuit successfully. While slowing down might not be an F1 fans favorite race style to watch, Racing Bulls pulled off the strategy brilliantly on a course where it works well.

Loser: Pierre Gasly | Alpine

Pierre Gasly’s race ended prematurely after a dramatic incident on Lap 9. Gasly lost his brakes and ran over the back of Yuki Tsunoda, causing significant damage. The collision knocked Gasly’s left front wheel loose. Despite debris on the track, the race initially remained under yellow flags. Gasly was forced to limp back to the pits but the damage resulted in his retirement from the race. It was a disappointing end to his Monaco Grand Prix.