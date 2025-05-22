2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Top 5 storylines from Monte Carlo

After a thrilling first race of the triple header in Imola, the Formula 1 grid makes the relatively short drive along the Mediterranean coast to one of its most iconic locations: Monaco. The 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix excites fans and drivers alike as we head into Round 8 of 2025.

Set on the streets of Monte Carlo, the Monaco Grand Prix is considered the “crown jewel” of the F1 calendar, delivering stunning images with landmarks and yachts lining the harbor. With a layout that has changed little since 1929 and limited overtaking opportunities, Monaco is where driver skill makes a significant difference, with one mistake potentially being the difference between winning and losing. For every driver, it’s a race they deeply desire to win, aside from their home race, as a victory here secures a place in immortality.

As the paddock sets up in the Principality, several key storylines are capturing attention. Here are our top storylines for this big race weekend.

Impact of the mandatory two-stop strategy at Monaco Grand Prix

The race itself at Monaco has often been criticized for becoming something of a slow parade of cars due to the extreme difficulty of overtaking on the narrow streets. F1’s governing body, the FIA, has introduced a significant rule change for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix to address this. Teams have agreed to a mandatory two-stop race, which was confirmed in February. This new rule requires each car to use three sets of tires during the race, including at least two different compounds in dry conditions. This means there will be a minimum of two pit stops per car.

This rule intends to add a greater potential for position changes throughout the race. The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix served as a clear example of the issue the rule aims to fix — a first-lap red flag allowed drivers to change tires, effectively completing their mandatory stop and turning the rest of the race into a “conga line.” Drivers were skeptical about whether the new rule would improve the racing, noting that drivers could potentially pit on laps one and two. However, in theory, requiring two stops should ramp up team pressure. Teams must find two clear gaps to pit into, or risk dealing with traffic upon rejoining the track. The additional stop doubles the risk of a slow pit stop costing positions. This season’s Monaco Grand Prix will be the first time the rule is implemented, and its true impact on opening up opportunities for progress and potentially creating a more dramatic race remains to be seen.

Ferrari’s near-home race and renewed hope

The Monaco Grand Prix is essentially a home race for Ferrari, given its proximity to Italy (10 miles from the border) and the passionate support of the Tifosi. The team arrives amid increasing pressure, having secured just one podium and one Sprint victory this season. The Miami race results, with seventh and eighth positions, were a disappointing low point for the team, demonstrating a primary speed deficiency. However, despite a dismal qualifying session at Imola where Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were eliminated in Q2, Ferrari did well on race day with Hamilton clawing back from P13 to finish P4. To make it even more interesting, Ferrari has decided to swap out their rear wing for the same rear wing they won with at Monaco during the 2024 season.

The hometown Monte Carlo hero Charles Leclerc has shown better comfort with the SF-25 than his teammate this year. He needs a good result at Monaco. Leclerc, who grew up on the streets of Monaco, ended years of misfortune at his home event by winning from the pole and leading every lap in 2024. That luck was not with him in Imola, with safety cars costing him a shot at the podium. Monaco depends more on driver talent, which could play to Leclerc’s strengths, even if back-to-back home wins seem far-fetched. Ferrari badly needs an upgrade package to deliver substantial performance improvement.

Williams’ midfield dominance and Monaco Grand Prix potential

If there’s a team currently in a good mood, you don’t have to look much further than Williams. They have demonstrated powerful performances in both Miami and Imola. The team secured a double points result on two consecutive race weekends. Alex Albon has delivered back-to-back fifth-place finishes. While Carlos Sainz has expressed frustration with strategy and damage issues in recent races, he also contributed to the team’s points tally, finishing ninth in Miami and eighth in Imola. Williams is leading the midfield pack, sitting fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with 51 points, a significant 31 points ahead of sixth-place Haas.

Team Principal James Vowles admitted disappointment that they didn’t score more points in Imola, highlighting the team’s raised expectations. Vowles, who has previously spoken about targeting significant improvements for 2026, sees this season’s impressive uptick in form as a bonus. Looking ahead to the Monaco Grand Prix Vowles has stated there is “huge potential” for the team to perform well in the Principality. Albon is in a rich vein of form, creeping closer to his first podium since 2020. Carlos Sainz has a good record at Monaco, securing three podium finishes while at Ferrari. With outright speed being less of a factor at Monaco, the circuit layout could allow midfield teams like Williams to challenge the bigger teams.

Monaco Grand Prix midfield battles and upgrade watch

The Monaco Grand Prix’s unique characteristics, where outright speed is less critical than car handling and driver precision, offer opportunities for teams outside the traditional frontrunners to score big. Several teams brought major performance upgrades to Imola, and the impact and ongoing development will be closely watched.

Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Red Bull were expected to introduce new packages at Imola. Aston Martin’s upgrade package showed promise, helping Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll make Q3 for the first time in 2025 at Imola. But they missed out on points after being caught out by safety cars. Two-time Monaco winner Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007) will rely on the upgrades to help him secure his first points in 2025 and potentially a top-six result after qualifying fifth at Imola.

Other teams in the midfield are also looking for strong results. Haas will hopefully return to the points after a recent barren run of races. Racing Bulls picked up two points at Imola courtesy of Isack Hadjar. Alpine, coming off a turbulent week marked by leadership and driver changes, including the resignation of Team Principal Oliver Oakes, hopes to impress Renault Group bosses in what is effectively a home race. Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore is taking on a more prominent role and has Alpine aiming to return to the points after an underwhelming start to the year.

The intensified title fight

Oscar Piastri currently leads the Drivers’ Championship standings. The Australian driver has been remarkable this season, securing four Grand Prix victories in six and four wins in the first seven races of the year. His victory in Miami marked his third consecutive win. The picture changed slightly after Imola. Max Verstappen took his second win of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, executing a stunning move on Piastri at Tamburello on the opening lap to take the lead. Verstappen then survived a pair of restarts to take the win.

Following Imola, the top three drivers have closed up in the standings. Piastri’s lead over his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, was cut to just 13 points. Verstappen is now only 22 points adrift of Piastri. This gap is less than a race victory, meaning any of the top three drivers could leave Monaco in the championship lead.

Red Bull introduced an upgrade package at Imola, which appeared to positively affect the car’s performance, making them feel better than McLaren. Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko expressed happiness and confidence heading to Monaco, believing they were faster than McLaren at Imola. While Monaco and Imola are very different tracks, the Red Bull car has shown strength on street circuits this season, with Verstappen securing second-place finishes in Albert Park and Jeddah. Verstappen, a two-time winner at Monaco (2021, 2023), has also taken pole position three times this season.

McLaren, meanwhile, comes to the Monaco Grand Prix under pressure after a tricky Imola weekend, where slow pit stops cost their drivers dearly. Neither Piastri nor Norris has won at Monaco, although both have previously finished on the podium. The slow corners of Monaco are expected to suit the MCL39 better, potentially bringing the McLaren pair closer to Verstappen. Piastri, whose qualifying has become a forte, will likely be at the sharp end, potentially setting up another duel with Verstappen.

