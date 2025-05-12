Final F1 movie trailer ignites anticipation ahead of June release

Credit: Warner Bros.

Anticipation is building for the upcoming F1 movie, and today, the third and final trailer was unveiled.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun Maverick fame, and produced by respected names like Jerry Bruckheimer, Brad Pitt, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the movie promises to capture the exhilaration of Formula 1 combined with a compelling fictional story.

Lewis Hamilton, who was intimately involved in the film in addition to being one of its producers, said

“It’s a really cool project, and we’re working on the script for example, very much involved in the script, which is fun,” Hamilton said during the production of the film. “And spending good time with Brad, which is pretty epic, and seeing his progress [in the role].”

F1 Movie has race fans excited for its summer release

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a retired veteran racer making a comeback for the fictional APX GP team, which is described as a struggling team on the verge of collapse. He partners with the young, hotshot rookie talent Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The trailer further teases the main plot, showing Hayes, once dubbed “the greatest that never was” among F1’s promising phenoms until a major accident 30 years prior, being brought into the fold to help save the team and facing off against Pearce, a wary, up-and-coming talent.

The F1 press release mentioned that in F1, your teammate is your fiercest competition, and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. Kerry Condon is also featured heavily in the trailer as the team’s race director, Kate.

