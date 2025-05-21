Ferrari “Shock” Retro Move: Can last year’s wing win Monaco?

Ferrari’s pulling a wild card for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, and it’s got everyone talking.

They’re ditching the 2025 car’s rear wing and returning to the one from last year’s SF-24. Yeah, you read that right—a step backward to try and save their weekend in the principality. This bombshell, first dropped by Italy’s Corriere Della Sera and picked up by Crash.net as a “shock move,” shows how desperate things have gotten for the Scuderia.

Let’s be real: Ferrari’s 2025 season has been rough. The SF-25 was supposed to be their ticket to glory, but it’s been more of a headache, carrying over the same flaws as its predecessor. Ferrari has only snagged one podium in seven races—Charles Leclerc’s third place in Saudi Arabia. Compare that to last year’s Monaco magic, when Leclerc stormed to an emotional home win from pole, sitting just 31 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship. That feels like a lifetime ago.

So why would Ferrari hit the back-to-the-future button now?

So, what’s the deal with this retro wing swap? It’s all about the SF-25’s struggles, especially in qualifying and those tricky low-speed corners. The car’s been a nightmare to get into Q3—Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both bombed out at Imola—and it’s lost the edge Ferrari used to have in tight, twisty sections. Monaco’s narrow streets demand precision and grip, and right now, the SF-25 just isn’t delivering. By slapping on last year’s wing, Ferrari’s banking on a proven design to claw back some qualifying speed and low-speed mojo.

But this isn’t just a one-weekend fix. Corriere Della Sera also spilled that Ferrari is testing a new rear suspension, set to debut at the British Grand Prix. The goal? Get the car lower to the ground without the setup headaches that plague what has been called “the current weak mechanical platform.” The SF-25 has had ride height issues throughout the season. It’s a big swing, and some call it their last shot to turn 2025 around before all eyes shift to 2026.

Despite struggles, the scarlet ray of hope has emerged

Don’t get it twisted—the SF-25 isn’t a total dud. Lewis Hamilton crushed the sprint race in Shanghai from pole, and Leclerc was just eight seconds off the win in Saudi Arabia. But those moments are too few and far between. Consistency’s been Ferrari’s Achilles’ heel.

This throwback move for Monaco screams urgency. Ferrari knows they need a win—or at least a strong showing—on a track where they tasted glory 12 months ago. It’s a gutsy call, leaning on a familiar piece of kit to tackle the SF-25’s shortcomings in Monaco’s unique layout. Will it work? The F1 world’s watching, and the pressure’s on.

