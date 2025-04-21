Piastri and Leclerc shine, Verstappen struggles: 2025 Saudi GP winners and losers

Credit: F1

The fifth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season took us to the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the 2025 Saudi GP, delivering some compelling storylines that could have a lasting impact on the championship standings

From a dramatic start to impressive come-from-behind performances, and strategic masterstrokes, this race had it all. While some drivers and teams will be celebrating long into the desert night, others will be left scratching their heads and looking for answers. Let’s break down the biggest winners and losers from the 2025 Saudi GP.

Winner: Oscar Piastri sparkles as Aussie ace takes Saudi GP crown

What a performance from your current world championship leader, Oscar Piastri. Piastri started strong, forcing reigning champion Max Verstappen into a crucial error on the opening lap that resulted in a five-second penalty. From there, Piastri drove a measured and controlled race, keeping Verstappen at bay after the pit stops and ultimately winning his third victory of the season. The Saudi GP win propelled him into the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time in his career, making him the first Australian to lead the championship in 15 years, as he won his third grand prix so far in 2025. As his team boss noted, Piastri looked like a seasoned veteran out there.

Loser: Max Verstappen can’t overcome penalty pain

Max Verstappen began the 2025 Saudi GP from the pole, but a disputed incident with Piastri at the start led to a five-second penalty for gaining an unfair track advantage. The penalty he received for his track infraction during the race prevented him from winning, and he finished second. Verstappen, who has never admitted to an infraction, stuck to his guns again despite evidence clearly showing him going off the track after not ceding the lead position to Piastri on the first turn of the race. Verstappen remained silent about the incident because he wanted to prevent additional penalties.

Full footage of the incident between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen after the start at turn 1!



Do you think Max Verstappen's 5-second penalty was justified?

Piastri on the incident: ” I got a great launch and got myself alongside. And from that point, I knew that I had to brake quite late, but I knew that I had enough of my car alongside to take the corner. We obviously both braked extremely late. For me, I braked as late as I could while staying on the track. And I think how it unfolded is how it should have been dealt with.”

Winner: Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari its first podium of 2023

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari delivered a strong race performance after yet another disappointing qualifying round. Leclerc started fourth and ran a long first stint on the medium tires and benefited from a quick pit stop to jump ahead. This tire strategy in the heat of Jeddah proved to be a strong strategy by Leclerc and he then drove brilliantly to hold off a charging Lando Norris in the closing laps. He secured Ferrari’s first podium finish of the 2025 season. Leclerc himself admitted he “never expected” to finish on the podium, highlighting the team’s strong execution on race day.

“I was extremely happy with the lap yesterday, I was very happy with the race today,” Leclerc said after the 2025 Saudi GP. “I think we maximised absolutely everything so I’m very proud of what we’ve done, now we just need to improve the car in order to be fighting a bit further up.”

Things we love to see!

Winner: Lando Norris goes from crash to clutch performance

Lando Norris delivered an impressive recovery performance after his qualifying crash resulted in a 10th-place starting position. He managed the initial lap chaos before methodically taking down his competitors by using DRS against Lewis Hamilton. The hard tire strategy at the 2025 Saudi GP enabled him to maintain his tires for longer, resulting in fresher rubber during the final stages of the race and a fourth-place finish, just off the podium. The qualifying mishap did not deter Norris, as he demonstrated his knack and strength as a driver to almost overtake Leclerc to reach the podium. Still, pressure will continue to mount as Piastri appears to be McLaren’s top driver entering an off week before the Miami Grand Prix.

Loser: George Russell and tire troubles sink chances

George Russell started the race in third position for Mercedes, but his race fell apart due to severe tire wear. Despite a good starting position, Russell was unable to maintain his pace and was eventually overtaken by Leclerc and Norris, finishing fifth. Although Mercedes remains second in the constructors’ championship, Russell’s inability to turn a good qualifying into a podium finish will be a concern.

Winner: Williams enjoys double points delight

The Williams team had their best weekend in Jeddah in the history of the race, securing a valuable double points finish with Carlos Sainz in eighth and Alex Albon in ninth. Their strategic teamwork in the final laps was particularly impressive, with Sainz allowing Albon to use his DRS to defend against a hard-charging Isack Hadjar. This smart and selfless driving from Sainz showcased a team working cohesively to maximize their points haul.

Summing up Saudi with our points-scoring duo 😁



Summing up Saudi with our points-scoring duo

Take it away, Alex and Carlos

Loser: Yuki Tsunoda mistake ends night at Saudi GP early

After a promising start to the season, Yuki Tsunoda‘s Saudi Arabian GP ended prematurely due to a first-lap collision with Pierre Gasly. Starting inside the Top 10, Tsunoda was squeezed at the start and made contact, causing significant damage to both his and Gasly’s cars. While deemed a racing incident, it was a costly mistake that prevented Tsunoda from potentially scoring solid points for Red Bull.

Full footage of the accident between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, from Pierre Gasly's point of view!#F1 #Formula1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/2dMitKOSNL — Extreme Cars (@extremecars__) April 20, 2025

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race of contrasting fortunes. Oscar Piastri’s victory and championship lead mark a significant moment in his career, while Ferrari’s podium will be a welcome boost. Williams and their strategic points win, along with the impressive recoveries from Norris and Hadjar, highlight the depth of talent on the grid. On the other hand, Verstappen’s penalty, Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles continued and the first-lap retirements of Tsunoda and Gasly underscore the unforgiving nature of Formula 1.

