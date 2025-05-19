Kimi Antonelli struggles mightily in first race at home

The 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marked a significant moment for Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, competing in his first Formula 1 race on home soil. Hailing from nearby Bologna, the event at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit held extra significance, but unfortunately, it resulted in a massive disappointment for the young Italian.

Before Imola, the 18-year-old Mercedes rookie had generally impressed in his maiden F1 campaign, securing pole position in the Miami Sprint and finishing in the points in five of the six Grand Prix. But this time, the home race weekend brought a different intensity. Antonelli admitted that he struggled due to the extra pressure and attention that came with it being his home event. He faced increased media activity and scrutiny, and even had his school classmates visit the paddock.

Although it’s generally agreed that Kimi Antonelli will be one of the next big stars in F1, and a priority for Mercedes, perhaps his hot start set unrealistic expectations.

Related: Ferrari and a scarlet ray of hope: Hamilton’s Imola charge ignites renewed optimism

Kimi Antonelli admits pressure got to him at Imola

Antonelli revealed he felt the extra pressure and attention negatively impacted his driving. He didn’t take enough time for himself, which he felt hurt him for the weekend and caused him to waste energy. This included a lot of attention from the media and fans at home, including a visit by his classmates in the paddock. This lack of energy management affected his driving as he admitted he felt less relaxed and tense behind the wheel all weekend.

“It’s cute, he brought his friends, but it’s his office. You shouldn’t do that!” – Jacques Villeneuve, 1997 F1 World Champion on Sky Sports

“A really intense weekend, mentally and emotionally, and I think on my side, I didn’t manage things the best,” Antonelli said after his DNF at Imola. “I think especially on trying to save energy, I didn’t do a really good job on that and I could feel it affect a little bit the driving as well because I could feel I didn’t have as much energy. Definitely on that side was a really good learning ahead of next home race.”

While some may dismiss Kimi Antonelli’s lack of focus and inability to manage his week properly due to his young age and inexperience, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve said there was no excuse, and Kimi Antonelli needs to take race week more seriously.

Heartbreak in his home race 💔



Kimi Antonelli pulls up at the side of the track triggering a Safety Car #F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/MSNeoV6EuF — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2025

“It’s cute, he brought his friends, but it’s his office. You shouldn’t do that,” Villeneuve said on Sky Sports after the race. “I’ve heard some interviews with Gwen Lagrue, who’s been working with him at Mercedes and he was not super happy about this subject because it took away from his focus on the racing. You need to focus on your racing and it had an effect on him yesterday.”

Related: Emilia Romagna GP 2025: F1’s biggest winners and losers from Round 7

The troubles started for Antonelli on Saturday during qualifying

This pressure manifested in qualifying, where he could not progress beyond Q2, starting the race from 13th on the grid. He initially gained some ground during the race but was stuck in a DRS train, feeling his tires take a hit. His race ended prematurely despite benefiting from a Virtual Safety Car to reach the points positions.

On Lap 46, Antonelli was forced to retire from the race due to a technical problem. He confirmed that a throttle issue caused his retirement. He described losing power and continuous problems with sensors tripping.

The experience highlighted Antonelli’s unique challenges. While being an F1 driver inherently involves immense pressure, the home race amplified this. It served as a reminder that despite his impressive start to his F1 career, he is still a very young driver, balancing racing with potential exams. The added attention and troubles in the car, with pacing and technical issues, proved too much.

Kimi Antonelli has invited all of his school classmates to the Imola paddock this weekend to watch his first home race 🎓 pic.twitter.com/Xt9slugqiN — Autosport (@autosport) May 15, 2025

Despite the difficult weekend, Kimi Antonelli showed maturity beyond his years, continuously discussing what he learned from the experience. He reiterated his recognition that he needs to improve how he manages energy and pressure, especially ahead of his next home race at Monza. He also identified a need to work on his driving and race pace, particularly in hot temperatures.

“I mean, I absolutely love the support of the fans,” Kimi Antonelli said. “I just think on my side I didn’t manage the energy that well, and that definitely compromised the performance on track. But it was a really good lesson, because I could feel it.”

Related: Final F1 movie trailer ignites anticipation ahead of June release