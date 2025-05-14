2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola: Top 5 Storylines

Formula 1 is back after a week off, and the grid is set to roar into action at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. This race marks the start of the European portion of the 2025 schedule and kicks off another F1 triple-header.

Following a hectic opening stretch with five races in six weeks, the season has already delivered its share of drama and surprises. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leads the Drivers’ Championship with four wins, helping propel his team to a significant advantage in the Constructors’ standings.

As the paddock arrives at this historic venue, nicknamed ‘little Nurburgring’ by Enzo Ferrari, several key storylines are demanding attention.

Oscar Piastri’s quest for four consecutive wins at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Credit: Formula 1

Oscar Piastri enters the Imola race in command of the top position to win the world championship. While it is early, Piastri has been remarkable so far this season. He has four Grand Prix victories in six races and his Miami victory marked his third consecutive win. Can the Italian Grand Prix become his fourth? Piastri’s championship position results from his controlled racing and strategy, which have worked flawlessly for him and McLaren this season. His victory in Miami demonstrates his current dominance even when he finds adversity. He started from P4 and pushed Max Verstappen before taking the lead. The Australian driver has gained the F1’s new “ice man” moniker because calm, cool and collected approach. Toss in the unparalleled performance and reliability of McLaren’s cars, and it is unlikely that Oscar Piastri will face any issues that would stop his winning streak.

The upgrade push and Ferrari’s pressure-packed home race

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The European location of Imola allows teams to introduce major performance upgrades because they can run three full practice sessions during standard race weekends. According to numerous reports, the upcoming weekend at Imola will see Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing introduce new packages. Teams no longer in title contention will use this opportunity to introduce their final major upgrade before dedicating all resources to the 2026 regulations. McLaren will keep delivering upgrades to maintain their position, while Red Bull Racing expects their new components to enhance Max Verstappen’s ability to challenge McLaren.

Ferrari returns home amid increasing pressure with just one podium and a Sprint victory. They badly need their upgrade package to deliver a substantial performance improvement. The Miami race results with seventh and eighth positions marked a disappointing low point because the team demonstrated a primary speed deficiency. The first season of Lewis Hamilton with the team has been disappointing. He needs a strong performance at Imola, mainly since he will drive in front of the enthusiastic Tifosi fan base. Charles Leclerc has demonstrated better comfort with the SF-25 this year than his teammate.

Another first in Lewis’s journey in red 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/r43ttZyerI — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 13, 2025

The uncertain future of Imola

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix faces an uncertain fate that could be decided at this weekend’s race. The current Formula 1 contract with Imola will expire after this weekend’s grand prix. Local officials remain optimistic about extending the race, but F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has expressed skepticism about maintaining the event on the schedule permanently. The expanding worldwide interest in F1, together with multiple requests from new countries, makes it harder to maintain two races within the same nation, according to Domenicali. The Italian Grand Prix at Monza maintains its contract until 2031, serving as Italy’s current Formula 1 racing event. The COVID era brought Imola back to the racing schedule, but its future remains unclear because F1 pursues international growth.

Alpine’s turmoil and Colapinto’s opportunity

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Alpine arrives at Imola after a turbulent week marked by significant leadership and driver changes. Team Principal Oliver Oakes’ unexpected resignation, two days after the Miami Grand Prix, sent shockwaves through the paddock. While official statements from Oakes and Flavio Briatore cited personal reasons, speculation, fueled by his brother’s arrest, had linked Oakes’ departure to disagreements over driver decisions. Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore is now stepping into a more prominent role, taking on some of Oakes’ responsibilities. Franco Colapinto is returning to a race seat on the driver front, replacing Jack Doohan for at least the next five races. Doohan had a challenging start to the year, and his seat was reportedly already in doubt. Colapinto, who hasn’t raced in F1 since the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, has a strong record at Imola, with wins in Formula 3 and Formula 2. He now faces immense pressure, with just five races to prove he warrants a permanent place on the grid.

Alpine may be going through "turbulent" times, but Williams reckons Franco Colapinto has everything to gain from his upcoming five #F1 grands prix with the team ⬇️https://t.co/EIjYIpNjxW — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) May 13, 2025

Kimi Antonelli’s Bologna homecoming

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The young phenom Kimi Antonelli will represent his home country in front of his home fans at Imola this weekend, although in a Mercedes and not the beloved scarlet Ferrari. The driver was born in Bologna, less than an hour from the circuit. Antonelli continues his high school studies while competing in F1 and has earned points in five of the first six races, which led to his promotion. During the Sprint weekend at Miami, he set a historic record by becoming the youngest driver to claim pole position. The jockeying against his teammate George Russell remains intense because Russell has already achieved four podium finishes this season. Antonelli aims to become the first Italian driver to reach a podium position since 2009.

