LEGO Formula 1 cars steal show at Miami Grand Prix

At the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, the track buzzed with classic racing drama, but the real stars stole the show before the race even began. Ditching the usual truck tour, the Formula 1 drivers’ parade unleashed a spectacle: all 20 drivers piloting fully functional, life-sized LEGO Formula 1 cars, stealing the weekend’s biggest headlines.

The LEGO Formula 1 car replicas displayed at the event were not simply static displays because they were built from 400,000 toy bricks to create life-sized models. The 3,300-pound vehicles with 2,200 pounds of bricks reached 12 mph speeds during the event and even the drivers seemed to regain some of that childhood glee that can only come from LEGO.

LEGO Formula 1 replicas are a hit with drivers

“That was the most fun drivers’ parade we’ve ever had,” Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said. “All weekend, the crowd has been incredible, but also, on this lap (in LEGO Formula 1 cars), is when you really get to see people, because obviously when we’re on track, it’s at serious high speeds.”

POV of Lewis Hamilton during the LEGO drivers' parade 😂



(via @LewisHamilton) pic.twitter.com/7PECO0anaw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2025

The LEGO Group factory in the Czech Republic required 22,000 hours of work from 26 designers, engineers, and builders to create these remarkable vehicles. The LEGO Formula 1 cars were given a design treatment that duplicated team-specific colors, liveries, and sponsor logos made from small bricks while using authentic Pirelli tires.

The LEGO Formula 1 Speed Champions line of buildable toys motivated the company to produce several drivable big builds at once while making history by letting the entire F1 grid participate in a LEGO car parade. The successful LEGO Formula 1 partnership again delivers for fans of all ages.

Before you get bold and ask where you can buy one of these works of joy, the LEGO Formula 1 cars are not for sale. These incredible creations will tour the world, so fans should mark their calendars for future race stops here in the U.S. in both Austin and Las Vegas.

