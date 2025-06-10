2026 F1 Calendar Bombshell: Canadian GP to Clash with Indy 500 in Epic Showdown

The 2026 F1 calendar dropped today, unveiling a packed lineup of races with bold changes that promise high-octane drama but have already sparked heated debate among fans and teams alike. It also revealed a first-ever for the sport: a head-to-head race against the Indy 500.

F1 and the FIA have revealed the schedule for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship, confirming another 24-round season. The championship will visit five continents, starting in Australia from March 6-8, 2026, and concluding in Abu Dhabi from December 4-6, 2026. The 2026 F1 season marks a new era with brand-new technical regulations and cars powered by 100% sustainable fuel. We’ll also see big automotive names like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford joining the grid in various capacities.

Here are the changes to the 2026 F1 calendar, including a new race and some familiar circuits being reshuffled or eliminated from the schedule.

The 2026 F1 calendar changes have some steaming mad

One of the most notable changes to the 2026 Formula 1 calendar is the debut of Madrid, which will take over as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix from September 11-13. With the addition of the race at the Madring, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola has been dropped from the schedule for now. Imola’s mayor has released a statement expressing disappointment but is hopeful for a future return.

“This is news we were aware of and which, understandably, generates questions, disappointment and bitterness, because in recent years our territory has demonstrated its ability to host an extraordinary event with record numbers,” said Imola mayor Marco Panieri in a released statement. “The grand prix in Imola was one of the most loved and appreciated by fans and drivers, as demonstrated in the days following the event. However, we want to be very clear: this news does not represent the end of the story.”

The #Formula1 schedule for 2026 is out! Any surprises for you? pic.twitter.com/6bo0HybRKk — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) June 10, 2025

There are also some key shifts in timing with the new 2026 Formula 1 calendar aimed at improving the geographical flow and efficiency.

The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal moves to May 22-24, following the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3. This earlier slot in the 2026 Formula 1 calendar allows equipment to move more efficiently between the two North American events. Interestingly, the new date for the Canadian GP (May 24 weekend) means it will clash with the Indianapolis 500, traditionally held on the same weekend. The Monaco Grand Prix also shifts later, moving from its usual late May slot to June 5-7, kicking off a consolidated European leg of the season.

For the first time a Formula 1 race will directly clash with the Indy 500 ….



For fans it’s just so frustrating 🤯#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/ERKy27p4EN — Tom Gaymor 🎙️ (@TomGaymor) June 10, 2025

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar features familiar venues, including Silverstone (July 3-5), Spa-Francorchamps (July 17-19), and Monza (September 4-6), as well as three races in the USA at Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. The season will again end with a triple-header in the Americas, followed by Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

