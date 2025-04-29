Cadillac F1 set for star-studded 2025 Miami Grand Prix unveiling

Credit: Cadillac Racing

The Cadillac F1 team prepares to unveil its new entry to the world at a global event ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The much-anticipated reveal will take place on May 3rd at Queen Miami Beach and is expected to be a red-carpet event, serving as the cultural centerpiece of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix weekend. The venue will be turned into the ‘Cadillac Club’ for the event.

This grand unveiling will offer the first glimpses of the team’s branding for the upcoming 2026 season.

The event is expected to draw notable personalities from both the sporting world and beyond. General Motors executives, IndyCar drivers, and stars from the movie and music industries are also expected to attend. While the team’s actual race car won’t be revealed, guests will get an exclusive first look at the team’s colors and livery on an FIA-created show car, similar to previous presentations by other teams, such as Audi.

Saturday will mark a significant milestone for Cadillac under General Motors (GM) leadership, as it formally advances its Formula 1 team following final approval last month. The move demonstrates their market strategy for America while making a powerful cultural declaration about racing with domestically built engines. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem achieved his goal to increase the grid size when the FIA first approved an 11th team entry more than a year ago. The Miami launch marks a crucial development in building excitement and introducing the team’s identity ahead of their inaugural racing season in 2026.

Cadillac F1 Journey to the Grid: the new team’s entry history

The journey of Cadillac to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 has been an interesting one. The team, which began its life as Andretti Formula Racing, first responded to the FIA’s call for grid expansion more than two years ago. Although the FIA approved the bid, Formula 1 initially rejected the proposal in October of the previous year because the applicant was not considered a competitive participant.

When Michael Andretti stepped down as CEO of Andretti Global, passing leadership to business partner Dan Towriss. The FIA and Formula 1 Management confirmed Cadillac’s entry as the 11th team for the 2026 season, starting in March. A joint effort by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team will operate under TWG CEO Dan Towriss, with Russ O’Blenes leading GM’s power unit program and Graeme Lowdon as Team Principal.

Over 300 staff are already at work across facilities in Indianapolis, Charlotte, Warren, and Silverstone, UK. Cadillac will utilize Ferrari engines from 2026 to 2028, before switching to GM-built power units in 2029.

Who will drive Cadillac F1 cars in 2026?

Speculation is rife regarding who will drive for the Cadillac F1 team in their debut 2026 season. While many names have been linked, some potential front-runners have emerged based on reports and expert opinions:

Sergio Perez: The Mexican driver is repeatedly mentioned and is reportedly in “advanced talks” with the American team. According to The Times, negotiations are progressing well, though financial details are still being resolved. Mario Andretti, an adviser to Cadillac F1, has publicly stated that Perez “could be an option.” Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Perez would be a “great fit” for Cadillac.

The Mexican driver is repeatedly mentioned and is reportedly in “advanced talks” with the American team. According to The Times, negotiations are progressing well, though financial details are still being resolved. Mario Andretti, an adviser to Cadillac F1, has publicly stated that Perez “could be an option.” Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Perez would be a “great fit” for Cadillac. Zhou Guanyu: Montoya has stated that he would “bet you money” that the second driver could be Zhou Guanyu. Zhou became Ferrari’s official reserve driver after leaving his seat at Sauber. Montoya sees Zhou as a “perfect fit,” reasoning that his role as Ferrari’s reserve driver provides him with intimate knowledge of the Ferrari engine, which Cadillac will utilize for its first three years.

Montoya has stated that he would “bet you money” that the second driver could be Zhou Guanyu. Zhou became Ferrari’s official reserve driver after leaving his seat at Sauber. Montoya sees Zhou as a “perfect fit,” reasoning that his role as Ferrari’s reserve driver provides him with intimate knowledge of the Ferrari engine, which Cadillac will utilize for its first three years. Valtteri Bottas , a former Mercedes driver who also left Sauber, has been mentioned as a potential contender.

who also left Sauber, has been mentioned as a potential contender. Colton Herta: As Cadillac is an American team, there is interest in featuring an American driver. IndyCar driver Colton Herta is considered a leading candidate and a priority target to appeal to the American audience, with experience and the sought-after profile. However, many observers have expressed skepticism about Herta’s chances of success in F1, citing the challenging transition from IndyCar and the cultural shock of moving to Europe. Mario Andretti has also noted hurdles, such as the requirement of super license points for American drivers.

Cadillac F1 advisor Mario Andretti recently indicated that the team has narrowed down its options to a shortlist of potentially three experienced drivers, although he did not reveal their names. Concrete announcements regarding the driver lineup are likely to follow later, possibly not until the summer.

