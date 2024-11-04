Top 5 Most Dominant Formula 1 Cars of All Time

Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some Formula 1 cars have redefined what dominance looks like, winning at an unbelievable rate and crushing performances. Here are the 5 Most Dominant Formula 1 Cars of All Time.

5. Alfa Romeo 158: 86% Win Rate​

In 1950, Formula 1 was dominated by the Alfa Romeo 158. The ‘Alfetta’ won six of seven championship races, failing to enter the Indianapolis 500. This car acheived an impressive 86% win rate​. The other thing the Alfa Romeo 158 achieved in those six races was five pole positions. It played a big role in their victories. Also, the Alfa Romeo drivers had 12 podiums out of 18 entries across the season, winning the first Constructors’ Championship ever in the F1. It was powered by its 1,5 liter supercharged straight eight, which delivered over 350 horsepower. So a combination of this engine and an innovative design, made the Alfetta a leader on both fast and twisty circuit.

4. Ferrari F2002: 88% Win Rate

In 2002 the Ferrari F2002 conquered Formula 1 by winning 15 out of 17 races for a fabulous 88% win rate. This was a high-performance car driven to a historic season as Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, with Schumacher securing the Drivers' Championship by French Grand Prix. Its speed and stability in rear airflow management was due to its lightweight frame and very advanced aerodynamics. The Ferrari 051 V10 engine, assuring 835 horsepower at 17,800 RPM, paired with Bridgestone tires for better grip and handling​, did the magic.

3. Mercedes W07 Hybrid (2016): 90.47% Win Rate

The 2016 Formula 1 season was dominated by the Mercedes W07 Hybrid that won 19 of the 21 races. Its win percentage of 90,47% makes it statistically the third most dominant Formula 1 car. The W07 strength came from the relentless power of its 1,6 liter V6 turbo hybrid engine, as well as its speed and reliability. The W07 incorporated smoother aerodynamics and an improved suspensions systems to give drivers increased stability for a variety of track surfaces. In addition, the car's strategic airflow design improved handling and speed making it better than the competitors. Teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg fought very closely throughout the season. Rosberg ended the season winning the Drivers' Championship after their competition had increased the team's performance. Mercedes made 2016 a highpoint in its domination of the hybrid era.

2. McLaren-Honda MP4/4 (1988): 93.75% Win Rate

Formula 1's second most dominant car ever is the 1988 McLaren MP4/4. That season, it won 15 of 16 races, taking a victory rate of 93.75%. It also has the highest percentage of laps led with 97.3% (1,003 out of 1,031). Its design, engineering and driver skills combined made this car one to excel. Gordon Murray and Steve Nichols designed the MP4/4 and had all to do with aerodynamics. The car's low-slung design improved both performance and handling. The stronger downforce allowed the car to maintain speed and downforce, which was much superior to competitors. We could also not talk about the MP4/4 without mentioning the Honda RA168E engine — another contributor to the car's success. This turbocharged 1.5 V6 was modified to meet new 1988 regulations. In addition, the legendary driver lineup of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost also helped the team a lot.

1. Red Bull RB19 (2023): 95.4% Win Rate

