5 greatest Formula 1 one-hit wonders

Some Formula 1 drivers have pulled off a single, unforgettable win to enjoy throughout their career. These one-hit wonders are celebrated for the one day during which all the planets lined up for them. Here are five of the greatest one-hit wonders in the sport.

5. Pastor Maldonado: 2012 Spanish Grand Prix

Pastor Maldonado issued one of the most stunning upset wins in Formula 1 during the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix. It all started when Maldonado benefited from a pole start due to Lewis Hamilton's penalty. After that, he held off a relentless Fernando Alonso throughout the race. It was the Williams team's first win since 2004. This remarkable day, though, didn't save Maldonado's career, which fell short of the high standards that had been set. He had many incidents and penalties on the track and became a one-hit wonder.

4. Olivier Panis: 1996 Monaco Grand Prix

Olivier Panis' lone Formula 1 win at the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix is legendary. The track was incredibly slippery due to rain, and conditions were tough. Starting from 14th position, he expertly passed rivals as others struggled and crashed. Only three cars would make it over the finish line. Under pressure, Panis showed a remarkable level of control with every corner. Despite his success, the French driver had an accident in 1997 that cut his season short. Questions arose as to whether Panis' career in Formula 1 could have been more than a one-hit wonder.

3. Heikki Kovalainen: 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix

Heikki Kovalainen's victory at the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix is a classic case of a one-hit wonder. While with McLaren, Kovalainen struggled to keep up with his legendary teammate, Lewis Hamilton, and fend off other top drivers. Kovalainen benefited from an unexpected turn of events in Hungary. Race leader Felipe Massa's engine blew up three laps from the finish, and Hamilton suffered a puncture. Kovalainen's only Formula 1 victory came because of this sequence of misfortunes, which he capitalized on to take the lead. His racing talent was obvious, but his career never brought him a second win.

2. Robert Kubica: 2008 Canadian Grand Prix

1. Jarno Trulli: 2004 Monaco Grand Prix

