Madring Circuit 2026: Stunning F1 Madrid GP track video sim revealed

Credit: Madrid GP

Hey F1 fans, buckle up! The brand-new Madring Circuit for the 2026 Madrid GP just dropped an awesome video simulation, giving us a sweet preview of what’s coming in 2026. This track is set to be a total game-changer, and the virtual lap is already getting fans pumped.

The 3.4-mile (5.47km) track combines 20-22 corners between purpose-built sections and public roads to create an immersive atmosphere. The star of the show? The main attraction is La Monumental, which combines Zandvoort’s dramatic banking with Madrid’s bullfighting arena design. The track features an extraordinarily steep and bold banked curve, which stands as the only one of its kind in Formula One racing.

The news comes just a week before the Miami Grand Prix, following an off-week for Formula 1.

Related: F1 2026 Engine Rules Debate: Proposed electric power cut divides teams

Madring circuit has unique elements

The Madring circuit video sim is our first in-depth look at this beast, showing off the track’s flow and that jaw-dropping banking. It’s still a work in progress, meaning the final layout might require a few tweaks, but it’s already looking like a driver’s dream. F1 cars will put it to the ultimate test when they hit the track in 2026.

The location of the new circuit is also convenient and centrally located, adding to its appeal. The Madring circuit sits next to the IFEMA exhibition center, a quick trip from Madrid’s airport, and you can hop on the Metro, train, or bus. Organizers say 90% of fans will arrive by public transport, helping to mitigate the usual disruption caused by a Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz was announced as an official ambassador for F1's newest track in Madrid today 🇪🇸



The "Madring" circuit will debut in 2026 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/SEf2IUpazV — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 25, 2025

Construction is set to begin this month, with ACCIONA and Eiffage Construction among the major companies responsible for building the track and temporary facilities. The construction timeline aims for completion by May 2026, in line with the opening date. The project will include improvements to public roads after each race to keep the city happy.

So, fire up that video sim and get ready for Madrid to bring some serious heat to F1! What do you think of La Monumental? Let’s hear your thoughts!

Related: 2025 F1 Power Rankings: Top 10 heading into Miami Grand Prix