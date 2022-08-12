Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London exits preseason opener with knee injury

Former USC wide receiver Drake London had been drawing rave reviews during his initial training camp with the Atlanta Falcons after they made him the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Atlanta is set to rely big time on London after wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season.

At least initially in his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on Friday, London looked very much like a stud young receiver. He caught a 24-yard pass from new Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to open things up.

Unfortunately, this would represent London’s final play of the game. He exited immediately to the medical tent and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

It’s obviously too early to tell the extent of the injury. Atlanta could be playing it close to the vest given that this is a meaningless preseason game.

Drake London and his importance to the Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is Atlanta without Ridley this season, it traded longtime quarterback Matt Ryan during the spring.

With Mariota and youngster Desmond Ridder heading the depth chart at quarterback, London’s importance can’t be ignored.

He’s expected to join stud young tight end Kyle Pitts to provide consistent receiving options for the rebuilding team. If what we saw from London during his days with the Trojans is any indication, he’s more than ready to make an impact.

Drake London stats (2021): 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, 7 TD

Atlanta surprised many by taking London eighth overall in the draft. He was the first receiver off the board. Despite this, the former USC standout had been making headlines for his performance during training camp. Let’s hope this injury is minor and doesn’t impact his ability to do things as a rookie.