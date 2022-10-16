Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams unlikely to face NFL discipline for shoving photographer in ‘near future’, likely to play Week 7

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to play when the team faces the Houston Texans in Week 6, awaiting decisions from the NFL and a Kansas City Municipal Court after he shoved a photographer following a loss in Week 5.

Immediately after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the All-Pro wideout made his way to the tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to reach the locker room. Visibly frustrated at the time, Adams shoved a photographer who was walking across the tunnel to perform his duties after the game.

Davante Adams stats: 29 receptions, 414 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 14.3 ypc

Adams was criminally charged with a city ordinance violation of assault. The citation stated that Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact” on the photographer. According to the citation, the worker suffered whiplash, a headache and is dealing with a possible concussion.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the NFL is weighing potential discipline against Adams but a decision isn’t expected in the near future. League officials are waiting for the legal process to conclude, whether that comes from charges being dropped, Adams pleading guilty or another potential outcome.

The NFL will conduct its own investigation into the matter, speaking to Adams and the photographer about the incident. Because of the national stage the shove occurred and the desire to remind players of the consequences of losing their cool on another person, the NFL will likely want to et a precedent that discourages this from happening again.

Will Davante Adams be suspended?

While the 29-year-old wideout will likely avoid an immediate suspension for Week 7, there could still be significant discipline. The incident falls under the personal-conduct policy, providing the NFL with significant authority to make a ruling on a suspension. Adams can play immediately, but his availability will come into question once his legal matter is settled and the NFL conducts its official investigation.

Davante Adams salary (2022): $3.5 million, $3.85 million signing bonus, $12.18 million cap hit

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, Adams will be able to appeal a potential suspension. The NFL Players Association represented Deshaun Watson in front of independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, the former federal judge who reviewed four allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. After Robinson issued a six-game ban, the NFL exercised its authority to overrule the length of the suspension. Instead of the league and players’ union battling a longer ban in court, the two sides settled.

If an independent judge determines Adams deserves a suspension, they will issue the initial judgment and length of the ban. At that point, either the NFL or the NFLPA can then appeal the decision. However, we’re likely weeks away from this process even beginning for Adams.