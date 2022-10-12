Aaron Rodgers reached out to Davante Adams, was surprised by assault charge

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shares a great relationship with former teammate Davante Adams. The two played together for eight seasons before Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past spring.

Like pretty much all of us, Rodgers was surprised by Adams’ actions following the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock the past few days, Adams was seen pushing a camera man to the ground as he exited the field at Arrowhead Stadium following the game. Since then, authorities in Kansas City have opted to charge Adams with assault.

In speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers noted that he was surprised by both Adams’ actions and the charges that were filed against him.

“I was surprised. I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game. I haven’t seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised.” Aaron Rodgers on the Davante Adams situation

Rodgers then noted that he was more surprised by the charges than Adams’ actions following the game.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams both frustrated in first season without one another

“Both. Frustrated and angry. Expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody’s naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward.” Davante Adams after Raiders’ 0-3 start to the season

This frustration obviously played a role for Adams during Monday’s incident. He’s since apologized to the individual in question. But with the Raiders at a league-worst 1-4, Adams is going to have to do a better job dealing with this frustration moving forward.

As for Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, they are coming off an ugly loss to the New York Giants in London this past Sunday and sit at 3-2 on the season. Rodgers has struggled connecting with Green Bay’s receivers following the departure of Adams.