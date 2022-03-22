Davante Adams ready to turn in fandom and become Las Vegas Raiders legend

When Davante Adams was born, the year was 1992 and the Raiders presided in Oakland with a top wide receiver in Tim Brown. Five years later, Brown set the then-franchise record for most receptions in a single season with 104 in 1997.

Adams, 29, grew up in East Palo Alto, Calif., was a fan of the Silver and Black in his childhood and watched players such as Brown, Charles Woodson, Rich Gannon, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.

Now, 25 years after Brown set the single-season franchise receiving record, Adams is in his own Raiders uniform and the dream of not only playing in the NFL but playing for the team he watched has now been achieved.

Got him!! 👑☠️



We have acquired WR Davante Adams via a trade with the Green Bay Packers » https://t.co/Fqhe7OxKl9 pic.twitter.com/Ccf1HbxZRe — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 18, 2022

On March 18, Las Vegas traded its 2022 first and second round picks to Green Bay in exchange for Adams.

Also read: Davante Adams, Chandler Jones additions send a clear message

The 2014 second-round pick said it is a thrill to wear the Silver and Black with flashbacks to childhood aspirations.

.@81TimBrown we think someone wants to meet you 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/ePeMi6EeZx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 22, 2022

For the position Adams plays, he can’t wait to communicate with everyone, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown, his idol.

“No, I haven’t had the chance to speak to Tim yet. Or Mr. Brown I should say,” Adams said. “But I would love to, so if at any point he wanted to – I don’t know if he’s going to see this – but I would love to talk to him at some point.”

Not only does Adams’ dream of playing for the Raiders come true, but he also became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL when he signed a five-year, $140 million contract to stay in Las Vegas through the 2026 season.

Related: NFL’s highest-paid players of 2022

Adams said he is still getting used to being the most lucrative player at the wide receiver position but is grateful for the money he is earning.

“It’s funny because this is like one of the first times, but more of the stuff has been surrounding the fact that I’m on the Raiders now,” Davante Adams said. “Everybody is saying, ‘Congrats on being on the Raiders.’ It hasn’t been, ‘Congrats on $140 million.’ It’s a blessing. Obviously, I’ve already made a lot of money but to have this type of security, get to a place you know, it’s almost like leaving high school, going to college against. You’re a kid in the candy store and to be in a place where they’re happy to have you and give you all that money, I mean, it’s just a bonus.”

With the new contract, in which $65 million is guaranteed, Adams surpasses Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins as the most lucrative pass catcher in the league.

Davante Adams reunites with Derek Carr

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only does Adams get to play in Las Vegas, but he gets to reunite with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The two played together at Fresno State, which is about 250 miles away from Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

In an offense that also features wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, whom both recorded a 100-reception season within the past two years, Adams said playing alongside those two can also assist him.

“I was looking at some film and looking at some highlights and just seeing some of the guys that I’m going to be surrounded with now,” Adams said. “Hunter, I mean, people told me how much I can teach him. I’m like, he might be able to teach me a few things. He’s a young player, but he’s seasoned in everything I’ve heard from all these guys.”

In 2021, Davante Adams started in 16 of Green Bay’s 17 games and recorded 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a result, Adams received fifth consecutive nod to the Pro Bowl and his second straight All-Pro selection.

The 1,553 yards marked the third time in four seasons Adams has eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau and the 11 touchdowns marked the fifth time in six seasons he has scored double-digit touchdowns in a single season.

With social media around us, Adams said he has seen numerous responses with him coming to Las Vegas from those in Sin City or abroad from short videos to long podcasts with jubilation and enthusiasm.