Could Jarvis Landry rejoin the Cleveland Browns? Deshaun Watson has a lot to do with it

Even though he was cut from the team two weeks ago, and seemingly replaced by Amari Cooper, Jarvis Landry still has eyes for the Cleveland Browns, and a return in 2022 is not out of the question for either side.

March has been a very busy month for the Browns. Especially when it comes to trades. Earlier this month, they made a mid-level splash in the market when they traded for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. Unfortunately for Landry, the move made him expendable. While the team did allow the five-time Pro-Bowler and his agent to seek out a trade partner, nothing came to fruition and he was eventually cut by the team two weeks ago. Ending his four-year run in Brown-and-Orange.

Surprisingly, despite several teams in need of a playmaker after trading away their top wideouts (see Packers, Green Bay and Chiefs, Kansas City), Landy is still without a home for the upcoming season. Some clarity came on why that is over the weekend when it was reported that the 29-year-old is looking for an annual salary of $20 million in any new contract. Which is actually $5 million more than he was set to make with the Browns before his release.

There is ‘mutual interest” in Jarvis Landry rejoining the Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While Landry has clearly priced himself out of several options, it seems that there are still teams interested in his services, and shockingly one of them is the franchise that didn’t want him around any longer.

On Monday, Landry’s agent Roosevelt Barnes spoke with Cleveland.com and revealed that his client still has a soft spot for the city and the Browns and that the feeling seems to be “mutual.”

“That’s his home and he loves it there,’’ Barnes told the site. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

Deshaun Watson’s influence on a Landry-Brown reunion

However, Landry’s intrigue in returning to the franchise isn’t solely based on his love of being a Browns player. Another trade the team made this month was the acquisition of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it seems the chance to play with a QB the caliber of Watson — a noted upgrade over the incumbent Baker Mayfield — has made the WR willing to overlook any ill will he might have had towards the team after cutting him earlier the month.

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun,” Barnes said. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.’’

