Carson Strong put on a ‘solid showing’ at Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp

Former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was expected to be among the top signal-callers selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the youngster, he fell completely out of the annual event before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Strong ended up signing a rookie deal that guaranteed him $320,000 — a clear indication that the Eagles’ brass believes he has what it takes to compete at the NFL level.

In covering the Eagles’ rookie minicamp this past weekend, Sportsnaut’s Crissy Froyd reported some positive information on the part of the young signal-caller.

Carson Strong looked good during rookie camp

Not driving the ball enough on certain throws was one of the knocks I saw on Carson Strong ahead of the draft.



Based on everything I’ve seen from Eagles rookie minicamp so far, looks like he’s doing a pretty good job of that and putting on a solid showing overall. — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) May 8, 2022

A 6-foot-3 quarterback from Nevada, Strong was plagued somewhat by concerns over his knee leading up to the draft. Some also wondered whether he had the mobility to make it in the modern NFL. Other concerns as it relates to driving the ball down the field seemingly caught on during the pre-draft process.

Based on this initial information from Eagles rookie camp, some of these concerns have been alleviated.

A Northern California native, Strong will face competition from fellow former undrafted free agent Reid Sinnett for a roster spot behind starter Jalen Hurts and top backup Gardner Minshew this summer.

As a full-time starter the past two seasons in Reno, Strong tallied 63 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He has history of success at a high level. It will be interesting to see if this is duplicated with Philadelphia firmly believing he can earn a spot on the 53.

