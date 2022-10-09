Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. expected to play a limited role in Week 5

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one of the biggest storylines among the NFL games today. Just a few weeks after being shot in the leg, the rookie is set to make his NFL debut and will complete a remarkable comeback.

A standout in training camp, Robinson emerged as the favorite to become the Commanders’ starting running back. All of that changed on Aug. 28 when he was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery of him in Washington D.C. Fortunately, the bullets went through him without damaging any vital ligaments, bones, or tendons.

After placing Robinson on the non-football injury list to open the season, Washington created a four-week window for its prized rookie to fully heal and rehab the leg injury. He made remarkable progress, taking part in pre-game workouts before Week 3 and then ramping up his activity in the days following.

Brian Robinson 40 time: 4.53 seconds

He received clearance to practice fully on Wednesday, rejoining his teammates in their preparation to face the Tennessee Titans. A few days later, Washington added him to the active roster in the final step toward his return. With the wounds from the shooting fully healed and Robinson looking comfortable in practice, the third-round pick will make his debut on Sunday.

How much will Brian Robinson play in Week 5?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Robinson will serve as the backup running back to Antonio Gibson on Sunday. In the rookie’s first NFL game since being shot, he is expected to play about 20 snaps against the Titans.

It comes as no surprise that he will step into a limited role in Week 5. Even before the injury, the Commanders eased him into a larger workload during the preseason. While the coaching staff still believes he can become the starter, replacing Gibson, the focus right now is on ensuring Robinson’s long-term health and accepting whatever production he can deliver in his first games back.

“He’s going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-around back.” Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner on the return of Brian Robinson

Once Robinson looks ready for a larger role, the opportunity will be available. Gibson exploded out of the gate in Week 1, averaging 4.1 yards per rush and finishing with 130 scrimmage yards on 21 touches. During Washington’s three-game losing streak, though, Gibson averaged just 2.95 yards per rush on 39 attempts and collected 144 scrimmage yards total in that stretch.

Even if Robinson doesn’t take over the starting job quickly, making it back on the field is one of the best stories of the 2022 NFL season. If he stays healthy the rest of the way and is productive, the rookie has a great opportunity at being named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year at the end of the season.