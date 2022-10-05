Brian Robinson cleared for return to Washington Commanders practice, expected to play on Sunday

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commander rookie running back Brian Robinson has been cleared to finally return to practice. A little over a month removed from being shot twice during an attempted robbery.

On Wednesday morning, the Commanders’ Twitter account announced that Robinson was designated to return to practice today. It is the final hurdle for the third-round pick to make his long-awaited NFL debut this weekend in the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

After a strong showing in his first professional training camp and preseason, where he rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, Robinson was the victim of an armed robbery attempt a little over a week before the start of the NFL season. The Alabama University standout was reportedly shot twice in the lower body. Fortunately for him, not only were the wounds not life-threatening, but they did not sideline him for the rest of the season.

Related: Everything you need to know about NFL Sunday Ticket

In 2021, the 23-year-old rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns for the national title runners-up Crimson Tide. The productive season led the Commanders to take him with the 98th pick overall in April’s NFL Draft.

How Brian Robinson’s return impacts Washington Commanders offense

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong showing in the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Commanders offense has fallen back to Earth quickly. The team scored 28 amd 27 points in their first two games, but since have only managed a combined 18 points in Week 3 and 4 losses to the Eagles and Cowboys. However, it must be mentioned both of those NFC East rivals have two of the better defenses in the NFL so far this season.

While starting quarterback Carson Wentz and the passing game hasn’t been good in recent weeks, they have still been better than the running game. Over the last two weeks, starting running back Antonio Gibson has rushed for less than 50 yards in each game.

It is hard to expect Robinson to come in an change everything for the running game in Week 5, after limited practice time over the last month and half. That said, he can’t be much worse and was viewed as a strong candidate to get the bulk of the rushing attempts heading into the season.

In a way, Robinson suiting up could be seen as the Commanders finally getting their real RB1 on the depth chart on the field for the first time this season. It doesn’t mean the team will get a 200 yard game on the ground from their backs, but Robinson definitely adds more talent to the backfield versus the Titans.

Commanders vs Titans takes place at 1 PM ET this Sunday, on CBS.