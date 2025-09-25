Thankfully, most fighters avoid the tragedy of being a part of boxing deaths inside the ring. However, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been many great pugilists who left us way too soon. In this list, we look at the 10 most shocking boxing deaths away from the squared circle.

Pernell Whitaker

Credit: USA Today Sports

Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker is remembered for being one of the best boxers of his generation with a uniquely exciting yet defensively minded style. Along with an Olympic gold medal, he became a four-weight world champion and the 1989 Fighter of the Year.

Eighteen years after his retirement, Whitaker was crossing a street in Virginia Beach, VA, when he was struck by a motorist. The 55-year-old Hall of Famer died on the scene.

Mylik Birdsong

Credit: USA Today Sports

Mylik Birdsong was a promising welterweight on the cusp of becoming a force in the division. He rebounded from his only professional loss by winning the WBF international title. Unfortunately, he would never get a chance to defend his belt.

Just six months later, “King Malik” would fall victim to gun violence in his native Los Angeles. The 15-1-1 fighter was outside of his mother’s house when two people jumped out of an SUV with guns drawn. Birdsong attempted to run away, but his struck seven times and killed. The crime is still under investigation.

Hector Camacho

Credit: Imagn Images

Hector Camacho stood out as one of the most flamboyant and entertaining fighters of his era. Along the way, he captured world titles in three weight classes and earned wins over Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard. His retired life was just as wild with reality TV appearances, attempted carjacking, and trouble with the law.

In 2012, the Puerto Rican legend was murdered just 10 miles away from his hometown. Camacho was sitting inside a car with a childhood friend when occupants from another vehicle fired shots at the men. Days later, he was taken off life support.

Diego Corrales

Credit: USA Today Sports

On May 7, 2005, Diego Corrales gave fight fans one of the most incredible comebacks in history. After being dropped twice in the tenth round, the lightweight champ rallied to get the TKO against Jose Castillo seconds later.

Exactly two years later, Corrales was riding his motorcycle in Las Vegas when he collided with the back of a car. He was thrown more than 100 feet away into oncoming traffic and hit by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead on arrival and found to have three times the legal limit for alcohol in his blood.

Vernon Forrest

Credit: Imagn Images

Vernon Forrest retired with a 41-3 record. His only losses were in title fights against Ricardo Mayorga and Sergio Mora. He also held titles in two weight classes and managed to get his hand raised twice against Shane Mosley.

Less than a year after retirement, Forrest stopped at a gas station in Atlanta to check his tire pressure. A gunman robbed “The Viper”, not knowing that he was also armed. While attempting to chase the man down, welding his own firearm, an accomplice shot Forrest in the back eight times, killing him. Both men, along with a third assailant, were sentenced to life in prison.

Tommy Morrison

Credit: USA Today Sports

Movie fans might remember him as Tommy Gunn from Rocky V, but Tommy Morrison was one of the standout heavyweight boxers of the 1990s. He was a two-time champion with wins over George Foreman and Donovan Ruddock. That came to an abrupt end in 1996 when the Nevada Athletic Commission suspended him for a positive HIV test.

Surprisingly, he fought several times after this revelation as he disputed the test results years later. He even dabbled in MMA until his health declined. In 2013, he died of septic shock. While his wife denied his illness was real, his mother stated that Morrison died with “full-blown AIDS.”

Tyrone Everett

Credit: Imagn Images

Tyrone Everett was among the top junior lightweights in the world when he died. His lone defeat in 21 fights was against Alfredo Escalera for the WBC title, a heavily disputed split decision.

Six months later, Everett’s live-in girlfriend, Carolyn McKendrick, found the 24-year-old in their home with a transvestite. She shot him once in the head. He was declared dead at a hospital minutes later.

Trevor Berbick

Credit: Imagn Images

Trevor Berbick is best remembered for losing the WBC heavyweight crown to Mike Tyson, a street fight with Larry Holmes, and defeating a well-past-his-prime Muhammad Ali. He also won the bronze medal at the 1975 Pan American Games for Jamaica.

On Oct 28, 2006, Berbick was hit in the head multiple times with a steel pipe while at a church in Norwich, Jamaica. The next day, two men, including Berbick’s own nephew, were arrested for the murder.

Arturo Gatti

Credit: Imagn Images

Arturo Gatti’s aggressive and fast-paced style earned him multiple Fight of the Year honors, world titles in two weight classes, and an all-time great trilogy with Mickey Ward. Oscar De La Hoya once said that the Canadian was the hardest puncher he had ever faced.

Two years after his retirement, Gatti was found dead in a Brazilian hotel while on vacation with his wife and infant son. His wife was initially charged with murder until a coroner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.

Edwin Valero

Credit: Imagn Images

In Edwin Valero’s eight years as a professional boxer, he captured world titles at super featherweight and lightweight. The Venezuelan is still the only WBC champion in history to win all of his fights by knockout.

However, there was a dark side to the budding star with a cult following. When his wife was stabbed to death, he immediately became the prime suspect, thanks in part to prior domestic violence accusations. The day after his arrest, Valero was found hanging in his cell.