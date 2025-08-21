WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson doesn’t think size will matter when Jake Paul faces Gervonta Davis on Nov. 14.

After it was announced that Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) would meet Davis in an exhibition fight, the news was met with shock and confusion from fight fans. Especially since there’s a drastic height and weight difference between the two opponents. Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) competes at 135 pounds, while Paul rehydrated to 209.4 pounds when he fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

At 6-foot-1, “el Gallo” has an eight-inch height advantage over the 5-foot-5 Davis. The Cleveland, Ohio, native also has a longer reach at 76 inches, compared to Davis’ reach of 67.5 inches. It remains to be seen how weight would be addressed in the contest. However, Stevenson can only see one outcome when they step into the ring this fall.

“If I’m thinking like I’m ‘Tank,'”Stevenson told TMZ Sports, “I’m probably just gonna go out there and try to outbox him. And use my knowledge and IQ against him. So I could see ‘Tank’ just outboxing him. And making it real easy.”

Can the much bigger Paul get to Davis?

Davis, a three-division champion, doesn’t typically face opponents with the height, reach, or weight advantage that Paul has over him. However, with only two of his 30 wins going the full distance, the WBA lightweight champion has the experience and heavy-handed power to give his opponent some problems.

Davis is coming off a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March. Prior to the draw, he had stopped each of his previous four opponents. After making his professional debut at age 18 in February 2013, the 30-year-old Davis continues to compete at a high level.

Paul cruised to a unanimous decision victory in his most recent fight against Chavez. He has won six consecutive fights following a split decision loss against Tommy Fury in February 2023. It remains the sole loss of his career, after he made his professional debut in January 2020.

The experience gap, despite the size differential, is why Stevenson believes the lightweight star will have no problems getting to the chin and body of his much larger foe.

“‘Tank’ has been boxing his whole life,” said Stevenson. “Been boxing since he was a kid. I doubt that’s gonna be an issue or a problem. I think Jake is good for where he’s at. But I think it’s just levels.”