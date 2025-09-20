After his unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) last Saturday night to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, Terence “Bud” Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) has cemented his name among the greatest fighters in boxing history.

Crawford is now an undisputed champion in four different divisions (lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, super middleweight). Due to this unprecedented feat, some are questioning whether he has surpassed Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) on the all-time greatest fighters list.

This topic is quickly becoming the hottest and most compelling sports argument, rivaling even the basketball G.O.A.T. debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Common Opponent Creates Perfect Comparison

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Most hypothetical sports debates between legends don’t feature a common opponent. LeBron never faced the Boston Celtics of the 1980s or the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons, while Jordan never battled the Golden State Warriors led by Steph Curry.

However, Crawford and Mayweather both have Alvarez on their resumes, creating a rare direct comparison. Neither faced prime Alvarez — he was only 23 when Mayweather easily outboxed him over 12 rounds in 2013 at a catchweight of 152 pounds. When Crawford faced him, Alvarez was showing signs of wear from a 20-year professional career spanning 67 fights.

That doesn’t diminish either victory. In both instances, Alvarez was considered among the world’s best fighters, and against Crawford, he was actually favored to win. Boxing experts and fans can analyze both performances and determine which was more impressive.

Equal Greatness, Different Paths

Crawford became the first boxer in the four-belt era to capture undisputed titles in four weight classes — an accomplishment unlikely to be repeated given boxing’s storied history.

What makes the 37-year-old Omaha native’s latest victory so remarkable is that he bypassed middleweight entirely, jumping from junior middleweight straight to super middleweight. Nobody could have predicted that when he won the WBO lightweight title in 2014 (135 pounds), he would hold undisputed gold at 168 pounds eleven years later.

While Mayweather never became undisputed, his list of defeated champions and future Hall of Famers is unmatched. His star-studded resume includes Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, and Alvarez, while capturing titles across five weight classes.

Although Crawford’s resume doesn’t match Mayweather’s depth, his ninth-round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 stands as the more impressive knockout when comparing their signature victories.

It’s unfortunate these two never met in the ring, as Mayweather retired professionally in 2017. But this argument will rage on for years across boxing platforms and barbershops alike.

A valid case exists for each fighter, and regardless of personal preference, everyone with an unbiased opinion can agree these two rank among boxing’s absolute best.