Boxing tonight: Start times, and TV info for this week’s fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more

Wondering if there is any boxing tonight? Well, look no further, as we have you covered with all the key information for the upcoming pro boxing schedule this week, including fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more.
Boxing Tonight: April 16
Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara on DAZN
Fast-rising 140-pounder Hendri Cedeno returns on April 18 to headline a DAZN card in Orlando. “La Buzuca” will be looking to move to 16-0 when he takes on Cuban veteran Idalberto Umara.
How to watch Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara on April 18
- The event takes place on Saturday, April 18
- The fight will go down inside the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL
- The card begins at 8:00 PM ET
- Cedeno vs. Umara airs exclusively on DAZN
Cedeno vs. Umara fight card
- Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Esteuri Suero, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Dajuan Calloway, 8 rounds, heavyweights
- Lenier Pero vs. Detrailous Webster, 10 rounds, heavyweights
- Christopher Diaz vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 8 rounds, junior lightweights
- Abel Gonzalez vs. Ryan Wilczak, 8 rounds, super middleweights
- Roberto Rivera vs. Ulises Carvajal, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
- Carlos Lebron vs. Jose Leon, 4 rounds, junior featherweights
- Jobed Collazo vs. Erion Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweights
Upcoming boxing schedule on DAZN, ESPN, and more
Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain on DAZN
The fight action on DAZN for April 19 begins at 5:00 PM ET when unbeaten English star Dalton Smith returns to the ring for a clash with Canadian veteran Mathieu Germain.
How to watch Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain on April 19
- The event takes place on Saturday, April 19
- The fight will go down inside Canon Medical Arena in Yorkshire, England
- The card begins at 5:00 PM ET
- Smith vs. Germain airs exclusively on DAZN
Smith vs. Germain fight card
- Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain, 12 rounds, junior welterweights
- Ishmael Davis vs. Ryan Kelly, 12 rounds, junior middleweights
- Josh Warrington vs. Asad Asif Khan, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
- Josh Padley vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights
- Giorgio Visioli vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, junior lightweights
- Joe Howarth vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweights
Gabriela Fundora vs. Marylyn Badillo on DAZN
On April 19, Golden Boy promotes a card on DAZN that will be headlined by a huge undisputed flyweight title bout when Gabriela Fundora defends her thrown against fellow undefeated fighter Marilyn Badillo.
How to watch Gabriela Fundora vs. Marylyn Badillo on April 19
- The event takes place on Saturday, April 19
- The fight will go down inside Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California
- The card begins at 9:00 PM ET
- Fundora vs. Badillo airs exclusively on DAZN
Fundora vs. Badillo fight card
- Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo, 10 rounds, for undisputed flyweight championship
- Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez, 12 rounds, junior middleweights
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn on DAZN
Popular English fighter Chris Eubank Jr. returns on April 26 in a headlining role against Conor Benn. The bout inside the home of the Tottenham Hotspur will air exclusively on DAZN.
How to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn on April 26
- The event takes place on Saturday, April 26
- The fight will go down inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England
- The card begins at 2:00 PM ET
- Eubank Jr. vs. Benn airs exclusively on DAZN
Smith vs. Germain fight card
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, 12 rounds, middleweights
- Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna, 10 rounds, middleweights
- Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton, 12 rounds, cruiserweights
- Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke, 10 rounds, cruiserweights
Boxing tonight FAQs
Where can I stream PPV boxing?
You can stream PPV boxing through a variety of services, including DAZN, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, PPV.com, etc. The matches offered on each service will differ, along with the prices.
Can you watch PPV online?
Yes, you can enjoy PPV boxing tonight through a variety of services and websites. DAZN, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and PPV.com are all streaming options. Each service provides its own exclusive events to view and enjoy.
Does Amazon Prime have PPV?
Yes, Amazon has pay-per-view events. You can find upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” section on the Prime Video homepage or by searching for a specific event. PPV events will be marked with a yellow shopping bag icon.