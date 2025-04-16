Boxing tonight: Start times, and TV info for this week’s fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more

Wondering if there is any boxing tonight? Well, look no further, as we have you covered with all the key information for the upcoming pro boxing schedule this week, including fights on DAZN, ESPN, and more.

Also Read: How Much is DAZN? Pricer See, PPVs, Options, and More in 2024

Boxing Tonight: April 16

Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara on DAZN

Fast-rising 140-pounder Hendri Cedeno returns on April 18 to headline a DAZN card in Orlando. “La Buzuca” will be looking to move to 16-0 when he takes on Cuban veteran Idalberto Umara.

How to watch Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara on April 18

The event takes place on Saturday, April 18

The fight will go down inside the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL

The card begins at 8:00 PM ET

Cedeno vs. Umara airs exclusively on DAZN

Cedeno vs. Umara fight card

Hendri Cedeno vs. Idalberto Umara, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Esteuri Suero, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Dajuan Calloway, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Lenier Pero vs. Detrailous Webster, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Christopher Diaz vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Abel Gonzalez vs. Ryan Wilczak, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Roberto Rivera vs. Ulises Carvajal, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Carlos Lebron vs. Jose Leon, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Jobed Collazo vs. Erion Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweights

Upcoming boxing schedule on DAZN, ESPN, and more

Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain on DAZN

The fight action on DAZN for April 19 begins at 5:00 PM ET when unbeaten English star Dalton Smith returns to the ring for a clash with Canadian veteran Mathieu Germain.

How to watch Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain on April 19

The event takes place on Saturday, April 19

The fight will go down inside Canon Medical Arena in Yorkshire, England

The card begins at 5:00 PM ET

Smith vs. Germain airs exclusively on DAZN

Smith vs. Germain fight card

Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Ishmael Davis vs. Ryan Kelly, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Josh Warrington vs. Asad Asif Khan, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Josh Padley vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights

Giorgio Visioli vs. Kane Baker, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Joe Howarth vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo, 6 rounds, lightweights

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweights

Also Read: UFC tonight – Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marylyn Badillo on DAZN

Credit: Golden Boy

On April 19, Golden Boy promotes a card on DAZN that will be headlined by a huge undisputed flyweight title bout when Gabriela Fundora defends her thrown against fellow undefeated fighter Marilyn Badillo.

How to watch Gabriela Fundora vs. Marylyn Badillo on April 19

The event takes place on Saturday, April 19

The fight will go down inside Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

The card begins at 9:00 PM ET

Fundora vs. Badillo airs exclusively on DAZN

Fundora vs. Badillo fight card

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo, 10 rounds, for undisputed flyweight championship

Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn on DAZN

Credit: DAZN

Popular English fighter Chris Eubank Jr. returns on April 26 in a headlining role against Conor Benn. The bout inside the home of the Tottenham Hotspur will air exclusively on DAZN.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn on April 26

The event takes place on Saturday, April 26

The fight will go down inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

The card begins at 2:00 PM ET

Eubank Jr. vs. Benn airs exclusively on DAZN

Smith vs. Germain fight card

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, 12 rounds, middleweights

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna, 10 rounds, middleweights

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Boxing tonight FAQs

Where can I stream PPV boxing?

You can stream PPV boxing through a variety of services, including DAZN, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, PPV.com, etc. The matches offered on each service will differ, along with the prices.

Can you watch PPV online?

Yes, you can enjoy PPV boxing tonight through a variety of services and websites. DAZN, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and PPV.com are all streaming options. Each service provides its own exclusive events to view and enjoy.

Does Amazon Prime have PPV?

Yes, Amazon has pay-per-view events. You can find upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” section on the Prime Video homepage or by searching for a specific event. PPV events will be marked with a yellow shopping bag icon.