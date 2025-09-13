Two-division champion Devin Haney seeks to settle his bad blood with Ryan Garcia, and a shot at redemption could be coming early next year.

Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) made his 147-pound debut in May, as he defeated José Ramírez by unanimous decision. “The Dream” will aim to capture a world championship in a third weight class when he challenges WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr., on Nov. 22. He’ll face a tough competitor in Norman, who has won each of his last three fights by stoppage.

Devin Haney wants a rematch with Ryan Garcia after he faces Brian Norman in November. pic.twitter.com/bVmWcPtPzY — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 13, 2025

However, Haney has maintained his sights on one particular target. He revealed on social media that a rematch with Garcia may already be set.

“After Brian Norman, you guys know who is next!” Haney declared.

‘King Ry’ adds fuel to Haney vs. Garcia rematch rumors

The history between Haney and Garcia stems from their showdown in April 2024. Haney went down on the canvas three times and took punishment unlike any other fight in his career. Garcia initially won by majority decision in a career-defining performance.

That result was later overturned to a no contest, after Garcia tested positive for the banned substance, ostarine. The desire for revenge has stood with Haney ever since, as he has repeatedly called for a second meeting with Garcia inside the ring. “King Ryan” has yet to announce his return. However, he added fuel to the grudge match with his own social media post, suggesting a rematch is likely next year.

In his welterweight debut, Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs), took a one-sided unanimous decision loss against Rolando Romero for the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight title in May. The bout headlined the same Ring Magazine card in Times Square. Despite the loss, a rematch with Haney was still in the works.

However, those plans went out the window after Garcia underwent surgery on his right hand, just a few weeks later.