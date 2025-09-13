Tonight’s Canelo vs. Crawford fight will be one of the biggest in boxing history. However, one legend of the sport expects a short bout this weekend.

“It won’t be long,” boxing legend Tommy Hearns told Fight Hype. A bold take for sure, considering the pound-for-pound talent involved in Saturday’s fight.

But which future Hall of Famer is the first-ever five-division champion referring to? “He’s going to do a good job,” when he was asked if Terence Crawford is his pick.

Heading into the bout, early opinions from around the sport suggested Canelo Alvarez was an obvious favorite heading into tonight’s superfight on Netflix. Not because “Bud” doesn’t have the skill to defeat the Mexican superstar. But because of the notable size advantage Alvarez will have on fight night.

Crawford made his 154-pound debut a year ago and didn’t look as good as usual after mostly competing at 147 for much of his peak years. For Saturday’s clash, he will be going all the way up to 168 pounds. A weight Alvarez is very familiar with and is a natural weight for him.

Yet, as things get closer to fight night, the former lightweight, Junior Welterweight (or Super Lightweight), Welterweight, and Junior Middleweight champion is a popular choice among many, including former fighters and trainers. Furthermore, ahead of the bout, he is a betting favorite with notable oddsmakers as well.

We will all find out Saturday when the two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 11:00 PM ET on Netflix.