Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt to play Monday against Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will get a reinforcement back for Monday’s NFC Wild Card Game against the division rival Los Angeles Rams. J.J. Watt is set to return after missing the final 10 games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

The Cardinals announced mere hours before kickoff at SoFi Stadium that Watt has been activated from injured reserve and will play for Arizona.

This could potentially be a huge momentum shift for an underdog Cardinals team with a trip to the NFC Divisional Playoffs against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the line.

J.J. Watt set to return to the Arizona Cardinals

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Arizona defeated Seattle 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona recorded 41 sacks during the regular season with Markus Golden (11) and Chandler Jones (10.5) leading the way. No other member of the team’s defense recorded more than four sacks.

It’s going to be key to put pressure on Matthew Stafford Monday night. He was sacked five times in a Week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a game that saw Stafford also throw two interceptions. In two games against the Cardinals, Stafford was sacked a total of three times.

J.J. Watt stats (2021): 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, one sack

As you can see, Watt is not the same player he was during a brilliant run with the Houston Texans that saw him earn three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Even then, his mere presence on the field to go with Golden and Jones will create some issues for a Rams offensive line that had a hard time protecting Stafford at times during the regular season.

As for the game, Los Angeles finds itself as 3.5-point favorites. A win here would set up a huge divisional round matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the victor taking on the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

