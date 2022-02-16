Aaron Donald ‘Why not run it back’ during Rams Super Bowl victory parade

As the NFL offseason continues to turn, the fun is only beginning. Many around the NFL are wondering, now that Aaron Donald has secured his Super Bowl ring, will the three-time Defensive Player of the Year walk away from terrorizing opponents at the age of 30?

It appeared to at least be a possibility, when the pressure was still on, before he knew he was a league champion. But now that he’s won, Donald is singing an entirely different tune.

"RUN IT BACK, RUN IT BACK." 🗣



Sean McVay and Aaron Donald have one thing on their mind at the @RamsNFL parade. pic.twitter.com/prAVO9tDHZ — NFL (@NFL) February 16, 2022

Donald has a good point. Although it’s never easy to win a Super Bowl and he knows that from having lost one.

Why walk away right after you’ve finally found a way to win? If the Rams can retain most of their talent, which is no guarantee, then why not try and become the first Super Bowl champions to repeat since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots made it happen off the arm of Tommy Brady.

Aaron Donald might not retire, but he may want a bigger paycheck

It could be that Aaron Donald was seriously considering retiring from the game, despite arguably having not lost a step yet, or it could be the latest example of an athlete posturing for the most pennies possible.

Arguing that a defensive player should earn more than Donald seems ridiculous, but yet he’s not the highest-paid defender. It could be that the only reason we ever heard a mention of him retiring is due to him wanting to be recognized as one of the games top earners, and rightfully so. He’s a Hall of Fame talent.

The Rams would not have won a Super Bowl without him and he knows it. Now, he’s thinking they could probably win another. If all it took was one season of Matthew Stafford to get the job done, why not try and run it back for a repeat event?

