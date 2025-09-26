It was a good time to take a look at the Pride of the ring, notable LGBTQ+ professional wrestlers throughout (mostly) recent history.

Before we dive into my own list of notable LGBTQ performers, I need to put out this caveat. The names on this list are by no means every lesbian, gay, transgender, or queer performer ever. Some will not be on it. Actually, probably a lot won’t be on it, as I’d bet that some lived their entire careers in the closet, sadly. What this list will present is LGBTQ wrestlers who stood out to me. These individuals did something that impacted me, and that is why they are on this list. With that said, let’s talk about notable LGBTQ+ wrestlers throughout history.

10. Pat Patterson

Credit: WWE

Pat Patterson is here because he blazed a trail that many didn’t even know he was blazing. From all accounts I have read or heard, a lot of people guessed at Patterson’s personal life decisions. Yet, given the way the world was when he was younger, it was his secret. Patterson had a major impact in WWE, including birthing the Royal Rumble. However, his most amazing moment might be when he officially came out during an episode of Legends House.

9. Darren Young

Credit: WWE

Wrestlers before him made what Young did possible. In 2013, Darren Young, then an active WWE Superstar, shocked a lot of people by coming out. One of the concerns many LGBTQ people had (and may still have) is what coming out might do to their lives. Not everyone supports things, sadly. And in pro sports? The fear is even higher. But to Young, coming out and being his authentic self was more important. What was cool when he came out? The then-face of WWE, John Cena, was very supportive of his peer.

8. Sonya Deville

Credit: WWE

Deville did something similar to what happened with Darren Young. She came out with a hot mic and to a crowd, and it was not scripted nor planned. Sometimes, you plan things out in your mind, and then you just throw the script away and just come out. Trust me on that. And, with Deville, she did just that. During an NXT audition, she was asked a question while in the ring. The question was personal in nature, and while those who asked probably expected her to talk about a boyfriend, she decided then and there to just come out and acknowledge her girlfriend. She has since been a fixture in WWE Pride video packages, and also recently got married.

7. Nyla Rose

Credit: AEW – YouTube

I will say she’s likely not the first transgender professional wrestler. But she’s probably the most high-profile one thus far, which gets her on my list. Rose has enjoyed a good bit of success during AEW’s early years. While that might come off like a publicity stunt by Tony Khan, Rose has been one of the foundational pieces of AEW’s women’s division. While some may have flown under the radar in a sea of professional wrestlers, Rose was the first out and proud to sign with a major promotion, as well as to hold gold for that promotion.

6. Gabbi Tuft

Credit: @BusinessInsider, X, Screenshot

Keeping with the trans theme, I have to give love to Gabbi Tuft here, too. Where Nyla Rose was living and wrestling as her authentic self for as long as we’ve seen her as a professional wrestler, we cannot say quite the same about Tuft. In case you didn’t know, the woman we know now as Gabbi Tuft is an aspiring professional wrestler. She began her life and wrestling career as Tyler Reks, a now-former WWE Superstar. Reks retired from WWE a decade ago. Just four years ago, she embraced her true self and came out. Now she is working her way back into the ring. Don’t count her out.

5. Sonny Kiss

Credit: AEW – YouTube

I can’t do this list without including Sonny Kiss. They are living their best life, doing just about anything they have the chance to do. I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonny last year, and you just can’t help but love their story and their passion for the industry. Kiss defies labels and expectations and is very entertaining, articulate, and engaging to boot.

4. Goldust

Credit: WWE

Now, I am not saying Dustin Runnels is gay. But at the time, Golddust was controversial and got people talking about such a unique and disturbing character. I was just a teen when it happened, but I can never forget when, during a WrestleMania match, Roddy Piper ripped off Golddust’s ring gear to reveal women’s undergarments. Sure, the character was likely intended more to shock and push boundaries, but in my world, this Superstar deserves a mention on the list.

Are there more notable LGBTQ professional wrestlers? Absolutely. If you need a recommendation to get a handle on just how many are out and proud, I have to recommend the documentary “Out In The Ring“. It was a well-executed labor of love. Yes, it even featured a name or two on my list-and dozens more professional wrestlers who I just don’t have the space to honor here.

3. Anthony Bowens

Credit: AEW – YouTube

You know him from his time in AEW as part of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens. Perhaps, one of the funniest people when given a live microphone. While some might want to hide who they are, not Bowens. In fact, he has no problem letting his opponents and fans know his preference. You’ve got to love his pride.

2. Orlando Jordan

Credit: WWE

Working in WWE is tough enough, so having to be beside JBL is not the easiest. If you can work with JBL and not flinch, it is impressive. The former United States Champion was given a push by the company. After he was done with JBL, he struggled to keep his position. Eventually, Jordan was released and then worked for TNA under Hulk Hogan. That was a complete mess, and hopefully nobody saw what was produced.

1. Kanyon

Credit: WWE

This was a tough one for me. I remember Kanyon, or Mortis, mostly from WCW. He would ask, “Who better than Kanyon,” or some such, and it always got a reaction. Toward the end of his career, he did take on a persona of a gay wrestler, which he initially said was just a character. Kanyon did eventually confirm he was a gay man, something he discussed in his book. Sadly, he took his own life at the age of 40. Looking at how times have changed, you just wish he had been able to beat his demons