To many WWE fans, the 1980s were a golden age for the promotion. The reason is because of the legendary performers who became household names during the decade. But which ones were the most memorable over those 10 years? We answer that question with our rundown of the greatest WWE wrestlers of the 1980s.

10. Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat

Credit: WWE

“Macho Man” Randy Savage is remembered for his legendary WrestleMania 3 Intercontinental match. But it isn’t so memorable without his dance partner in that bout, Ricky “The Dragon ” Steamboat. He was one of the best five wrestlers on the roster during his run and developed a strong bond with his fans. Steamboat was your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler.

9. The Iron Sheik

Credit: WWE

The iconic Iron Sheik was one of the best heels of his era. The Iranian Olympian played on his country’s issues with the United States and used it to his advantage to become one of the most hated performers of his era. In 1983, he was the one who ended Bob Backlund’s historic WWF title run, then became the man Hulk Hogan took the belt from to begin the Hulkamania era. His importance in the 1980s was massive.

8. Andre the Giant

Credit: WWE

Andre the Giant is a true icon of professional wrestling. While his best years were in the 1970s, his importance in helping turn the WWF into a national brand was massive. He was a giant who brought eyeballs to the product, and his feud with Hulk Hogan showed the mass appeal the industry could have. The legendary giant was also huge in helping elevate Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior, and Jake Roberts.

7. ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase

Credit: WWE

“Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase was so good at being hateable. Be it his maniacal laugh or shoving his wealth in the face of opponents and fans, Dibiase knew his job and was great at it. While he never won a world title, he was a part of many major feuds and played a key role in the legendary runs of Hogan, Savage, and the Ultimate Warrior.

6. ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude

Credit: WWE

“Ravishing” Rick Rude was the guy men wanted to be, and women wanted to be with. While he was an absolute jerk and loved showcasing his body cut out from granite, Rude was also a fantastic in-ring worker. His feud with the Ultimate Warrior was one of the best of the era and helped turn Warrior into a main event player.

5. Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Credit: WWE

Jake “The Snake” Roberts is, arguably, the most underrated WWE wrestler of the 1980s. In an era with most stars having sculpted bodies, Roberts was formidable because of the way he talked and the aura he exuded. He built a reputation as a man to be feared. Especially from carrying around a bag with a live python in it. Roberts was an expert in wrestling psychology, and his finisher, the DDT, was maybe the best of the ’80s.

4. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania 1 can’t be a success without having a diabolical baddie that fans wanted to see get his in the main event. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper played that role for Hulk Hogan and Mr. T perfectly in 1985. However, what may make him even more influential is his iconic “Piper’s Pit” segments that helped to launch several huge storylines during the 1980s.

3. The Ultimate Warrior

Credit: WWE

For many 1980s wrestling fans, the Ultimate Warrior was their absolute favorite, especially because he was a great alternative to Hulk Hogan. Warrior was high energy and intensity from beginning to end. His matches were rarely long, and they didn’t need to be. He ran to the ring, crushed his foes, and ran back to wherever he came from. His promos were bizarre but entertaining, and his music electrified crowds. Scoring a clean win over Hogan at WrestleMania 6 was proof of how popular and over he was.

2. ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

Credit: WWE

Randy Savage was probably the most complete performer of the 1980s. He was, arguably, the company’s best in-ring performer, but fans still remember him decades later for his unique promos outside the ring. He was a fantastic bad guy, but also beloved when he chose to be a hero. His ring gear was second to none, and his storyline with valet and real-life wife Miss Elizabeth was one of the most captivating of the era.

1. Hulk Hogan

Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan remains one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history because of his reign of dominance and success during the 1980s. He was the epitome of “it factor.” While he was far from an elite in-ring technician, he knew how to grab the attention of an audience and hold on to it. He was the most charismatic performer of the 1980s and felt like a superhero come to life.