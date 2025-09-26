This past Monday, WWE RAW saw the immediate fallout from Wrestlepalooza. Now, it’s the Blue Brand’s turn as WWE SmackDown will bring the action live this Friday night. Who will make an impact on this latest edition?

Where is SmackDown taking place this week?

Friday’s SmackDown comes from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

What time does SmackDown start?

SmackDown begins at 8 PM EST and runs until 10 PM EST. Be sure to add extra time on your recording device as the show can go 5 or 10 minutes over.

How to watch WWE SmackDown?

Fans can watch WWE SmackDown every week on the USA Network. Check your local cable or satellite provider for an exact channel.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Credit: WWE