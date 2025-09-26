This past Monday, WWE RAW saw the immediate fallout from Wrestlepalooza. Now, it’s the Blue Brand’s turn as WWE SmackDown will bring the action live this Friday night. Who will make an impact on this latest edition?
Where is SmackDown taking place this week?
Friday’s SmackDown comes from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.
What time does SmackDown start?
SmackDown begins at 8 PM EST and runs until 10 PM EST. Be sure to add extra time on your recording device as the show can go 5 or 10 minutes over.
How to watch WWE SmackDown?
Fans can watch WWE SmackDown every week on the USA Network. Check your local cable or satellite provider for an exact channel.
WWE SmackDown Preview
- WWE Crown Jewel is the next Premium Live Event for WWE. That event has the added attraction of World Champions facing off. For the RAW side, Stephanie Vaquer secured the Women’s World Championship with a huge win at Wrestlepalooza. Now, she awaits the victor of the WWE Women’s Championship triple-threat match between Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. Which of the three women will walk out this Friday with the title held high and their ticket to Australia punched?
- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also scored a huge win at Wrestlepalooza as he successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre. ‘The American Nightmare’ then made an appearance on RAW to begin building the anticipation for his champion vs. champion bout against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Some mind games were being played between the two sides during their initial confrontation. Will Rollins show up this Friday to continue the exchange?
- John Cena’s retirement tour hit a brick wall last Saturday as Brock Lesnar obliterated him in their highly anticipated bout. With Cena’s remaining dates dwindling, fans are hoping for a better showcase of the retiring legend’s talent. Luckily, a match against one of his other great rivals seems to be on the docket. Thanks to some exchanges over social media, Cena will be headed to Crown Jewel to take on AJ Styles. Fans have been hoping we’d get one more match between Cena and ‘The Phenomenal One’. In a little over two weeks, they’ll get their wish.
- We can also expect appearances from United States Champion Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Damian Priest and much more!
