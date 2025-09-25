Everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes we all get into a little bit of trouble. Even WWE wrestlers, but on certain occasions, a good time led to a run-in with the law. With that in mind, here are 10 WWE wrestlers you would not believe were actually arrested.

10. Wade Barrett

Credit: WWE

Wade Barrett also ended up in the back of a police car. It all started when there was a fight outside a bar in Tampa, Florida. Unfortunately, Barrett ended up attacking a police officer in plain clothes, and he was charged with battery of a police officer. At the time, there was also a rumor that Barrett was tasered when he attempted to flee.

However, nothing about this rumor has been proven over the years. The charges against Barrett were eventually dropped. Nevertheless, he did have to spend the night in prison after the fight.

9. The Usos

Credit: WWE

Like their cousin Roman Reigns, The Usos got in trouble with the law. In fact, each of the brothers got arrested in the past. In 2011, Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence. Seven years later, brother Jey was arrested for the same. During the same year, Jimmy was arrested again for a DUI.

Unfortunately, Jimmy was arrested on the same charge again in 2022. Despite the arrests, it has not stopped the brothers from pursuing pro wrestling. In fact, their jail time is sometimes used for promos. John Cena actually took a dig at both men during a promo for their arrest.

8. Randy Orton

Credit: WWE

Like Hardy, everyone knows Orton has a spotty past. This eventually led to him spending some time in a military jail. While serving in the military, the Viper went AWOL. He went to military court and was sentenced for refusing a direct order. In the end, Randy Orton spent 38 days in military prison.

After his jail term, Orton was discharged from the military. This also led him to lose a role in The Marine films. Randy Orton was eventually replaced by The Miz. So, it did cost him some career opportunities. But now, after an extended injury, Orton is back in WWE with a long-term contract and as popular as ever.

7. William Regal

Credit: WWE

William Regal looks like a clean-cut English gentleman. But even Regal got in trouble with the law! While working for WCW, Regal upset the wrong people. In fact, when he went to the bathroom on a flight from Tokyo to the U.S., he left the door wide open. When the stewardess tried to call him out, Regal accidentally peed on her.

Needless to say, she was not impressed. Regal was charged with urinating on a flight attendant. In the end, he had to pay $2,500 for his mistake. We are sure Regal was more careful with his bathroom habits from then on.

6. MVP

Credit: WWE

MVP also spent some time in jail. Compared to others here, his crimes were more serious. When he was 16, MVP robbed a casino on a cruise ship. That decision led to nine and a half years in prison. MVP originally received 18 years for armed robbery and kidnapping. However, the experience would change his life. He eventually met a correction officer who was a professional wrestler.

Soon, his energy went towards something more productive. Since then, MVP has been featured on countless promotions. From Impact to NJPW and the WWE, he has done it all. MVP is proof that you can make mistakes, but they do not have to define you.

5. Roman Reigns

Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns is the most surprising entry on our list. However, he is one of the WWE superstars who was once arrested. In 2010, Roman signed his contract with the WWE. Just weeks before that, he got arrested. Roman ended up in the clink with numerous charges. These included intoxication, disorderly conduct, riot, and unlawful assembly.

The WWE gave Roman a clean image from the start. But that was actually far from the truth. Fortunately, it did not influence the rest of his career. In fact, he got out by paying only $500 for each offense.

4. Shawn Michaels

Credit: WWE

Shawn Michaels is next on our list of WWE wrestlers who were arrested by the police. However, his story is quite different. The police arrested Michaels years ago in Louisville, Kentucky, before he eventually got locked up in a Jefferson County Jail. Interestingly, what Michaels was arrested for is still a mystery. However, you can find the mugshot online, showing a very blonde and young Heartbreak Kid.

3. Jeff Hardy

Credit: AEW

Jeff Hardy is one of the most well-known WWE wrestlers who was once arrested. Of course, in Hardy’s case, it was more than once! It is widely known that Hardy struggled with drugs and alcohol in the past. In fact, he was arrested for drug trafficking in 2009.

More than a decade later, the police arrested him several times for driving under the influence. While Hardy struggled, he eventually found his way to the straight and narrow again. For now, Hardy seems to be on the right path with a lovely family by his side.

2. Charlotte Flair

Credit: WWE

Multiple-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also got in trouble with the law. Like Brock Lesnar, this took place before she signed with the WWE. Several years ago, Charlotte was in a relationship with Riki Johnson. Unfortunately, their relationship was volatile.

During an argument between Charlotte, her father, and Riki, the police were called. Long story short, the police ended up handcuffing and tasering the champ. Charlotte was sentenced to 45 days in prison. Her sentence was eventually reduced to probation and a fine of $200.

1. Brock Lesnar

Credit: WWE

Surprisingly, Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE wrestlers who has been arrested. Fortunately, this took place before he became the “Next Big Thing.” While working for OVW, Lesnar was arrested for steroid possession. While this charge could have ruined his career, it seemed to have little effect. Since this was before he joined the WWE, Lesnar could have easily been turned away. But in the end, his talent at the time outshone his past.